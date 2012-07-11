Darren Aronofsky tweets photo from epic ‘Noah’ set

Director Darren Aronofsky is well-known for his exacting attention to detail in such gritty films as “Black Swan” and “The Wrestler.” Now, he’s applying his dense, eye-popping visual style to one of the oldest stories on Earth — the biblical tale of Noah and the ark.

And, according to a brand new on-set photo posted by Aronofsky himself, he’s not kidding about building an actual ark.

Take a look at the photo here:

Along with the photo, Aronofsky tweeted, “I dreamt about this since I was 13. And now it’s a reality. Genesis 6:14 #noah.”

For those keeping score at home, in the King James version of the Bible, Genesis 6:14 reads, “Make thee an ark of gopher wood; rooms shalt thou make in the ark, and shalt pitch it within and without with pitch.”

In an age of digital sets and cost-cutting measures, it’s refreshing to see something so massive being built for a new film. We’ll have to wait and see if the scale rivals Jacques Tati’s endless cityscapes created for “Playtime” or the giant steamship at the center of Werner Herzog’s “Fitzcarraldo.”

Besides building that huge construct, Aronofsky has also assembled a huge cast for the film. Oscar-winner Anthony Hopkins recently signed on to join Russell Crowe, Emma Watson, Jennifer Connelly, Ray Winstone and Logan Lerman in the film.

It’s gonna be big.