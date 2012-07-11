Darren Aronofsky tweets photo from epic ‘Noah’ set

07.11.12 6 years ago

Director Darren Aronofsky is well-known for his exacting attention to detail in such gritty films as “Black Swan” and “The Wrestler.” Now, he’s applying his dense, eye-popping visual style to one of the oldest stories on Earth — the biblical tale of Noah and the ark.

And, according to a brand new on-set photo posted by Aronofsky himself, he’s not kidding about building an actual ark. 

Take a look at the photo here:

Along with the photo, Aronofsky tweeted, “I dreamt about this since I was 13. And now it’s a reality. Genesis 6:14 #noah.”

For those keeping score at home, in the King James version of the Bible, Genesis 6:14 reads, “Make thee an ark of gopher wood; rooms shalt thou make in the ark, and shalt pitch it within and without with pitch.”

In an age of digital sets and cost-cutting measures, it’s refreshing to see something so massive being built for a new film. We’ll have to wait and see if the scale rivals Jacques Tati’s endless cityscapes created for “Playtime” or the giant steamship at the center of Werner Herzog’s “Fitzcarraldo.”

Besides building that huge construct, Aronofsky has also assembled a huge cast for the film. Oscar-winner Anthony Hopkins recently signed on to join Russell Crowe, Emma Watson, Jennifer Connelly, Ray Winstone and Logan Lerman in the film.

It’s gonna be big.

Around The Web

TAGSAnthony HopkinsDarren AronofskyEmma WatsonJENNIFER CONNELLYLOGAN LERMANNOAHRAY WINSTONERUSSELL CROWE

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 22 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 5 days ago 2 Comments
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP