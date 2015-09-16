Daryl is armed and ready in exclusive ‘The Walking Dead’ season 6 portrait

The sixth season of “The Walking Dead” will have a much larger ensemble as many of the actors playing Alexandria residents (including Tovah Feldshuh, Ross Marquand, Alexandra Breckenridge and Austin Nichols). But the show's core remains the members of Rick's crew, and particularly trusted inner circlers like Daryl, who's looking armed and ready for whatever's coming next in this exclusive AMC portrait:

Season 6 of “The Walking Dead” debuts Sunday, October 11 at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT with a 90-minute premiere episode.