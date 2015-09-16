Daryl is armed and ready in exclusive ‘The Walking Dead’ season 6 portrait

#Norman Reedus #The Walking Dead
09.16.15 2 years ago

The sixth season of “The Walking Dead” will have a much larger ensemble as many of the actors playing Alexandria residents (including Tovah Feldshuh, Ross Marquand, Alexandra Breckenridge and Austin Nichols). But the show's core remains the members of Rick's crew, and particularly trusted inner circlers like Daryl, who's looking armed and ready for whatever's coming next in this exclusive AMC portrait:

Season 6 of “The Walking Dead” debuts Sunday, October 11 at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT with a 90-minute premiere episode.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Norman Reedus#The Walking Dead
TAGSNORMAN REEDUSThe Walking DeadZombie Hunter

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 4 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 5 days ago 8 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 1 week ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP