Dates set for 2013 Governors Ball Music Festival

New York’s Governors Ball Music Festival successfully expanded to two days earlier this summer, becoming one of the city’s premiere music events. Now, local fans have a weekend to look forward to next summer as the dates have been announced for the 2013 event.

It will take place Saturday, June 8 and Sunday, June 9 in Randall’s Island Park, promising an eclectic mix of indie rock, hip-hop and dance music. The event is also adding more performance areas to the festival grounds, and expanding all the other festival-related goodies such as art installations, games, gourmet food trucks, craft beer, wine vendors, and more.

The 2012 edition featured Beck, Passion Pit, Kid Cudi, Fiona Apple, Modest Mouse, Explosions In The Sky, Duck Sauce, Chromeo, Atmosphere and more.

More info can be found here.