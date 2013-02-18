Dave Matthews Band sets massive summer tour

As is their tendency, Dave Matthews Band has set a massive number of summer tour dates for 2013, with dates starting in April and going through September.

The rock crew already has two sold out shows in Pelham, Ala. and Southhaven, Miss. in those earliest dates. Tickets for the rest of the tour go up starting on Feb. 21 for fan club members, then on March 18 for Citi members and then March 22 for the general public.

DMB has stop-offs at New Orleans Jazz Fest, and will yet again play at the Gorge Amphitheatre in George, Wash. over Labor Day Weekend. Because we’re already talking about Labor Day weekend. Yeesh.

“Away From the World” is Dave Matthews Band’s latest release, which debuted at No. 1 on The Billboard 200 last year.

Here are Dave Matthews Band’s 2013 tour dates:

4/6 Pelham, AL Oak Mountain Amphitheatre SOLD OUT

4/27 Southaven, MS Snowden Grove Amphitheater SOLD OUT

4/28 New Orleans, LA New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival

5/17 Woodlands, TX Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

5/18 Dallas, TX Gexa Energy Pavilion

5/21 Austin, TX Tower Amphitheatre

5/25 Saratoga Springs, NY Saratoga Performing Arts Center

5/26 Saratoga Springs, NY Saratoga Performing Arts Center

5/28 Toronto, ON Molson Amphitheatre

5/29 Scranton, PA Toyota Pavilion at Montage Mountain

5/31 Burgettstown, PA First Niagara Pavilion

6/1 Cuyahoga Falls, OH Blossom Music Center

6/6 Holmdel, NJ PNC Bank Arts Center

6/7 Hartford, CT Comcast Theatre

6/8 Hartford, CT Comcast Theatre

6/15 Mansfield, MA Comcast Center

6/16 Mansfield, MA Comcast Center

6/21 Noblesville, IN Klipsch Music Center

6/22 Noblesville, IN Klipsch Music Center

6/25 Wantagh, NY Nikon at Jones Beach Theatre

6/26 Wantagh, NY Nikon at Jones Beach Theatre

6/28 Camden, NJ Susquehanna Bank Center

6/29 Camden, NJ Susquehanna Bank Center

7/2 Bethel, NY Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

7/3 Darien Center, NY Darien Lake Performing Arts Center

7/5 East Troy, WI Alpine Valley Music Center

7/6 East Troy, WI Alpine Valley Music Center

7/9 Clarkston, MI DTE Energy Center

7/10 Maryland Heights, MOVerizon Wireless Amphitheatre

7/12 Cincinnati, OH Riverbend Music Center

7/13 Hershey, PA Hersheypark Stadium

7/17 Tampa, FL Live Nation Amphitheatre

7/19 West Palm Beach, FL Cruzan Amphitheatre

7/20 West Palm Beach, FL Cruzan Amphitheatre

7/23 Orange Beach, AL The Amphitheater at The Wharf

7/24 Charlotte, NC Verizon Wireless Amphitheatre

7/26 Virginia Beach, VA Farm Bureau Live at Virginia Beach

7/27 Bristow, VA Jiffy Lube Live

8/23 Commerce City, CO Dick’s Sporting Goods Park

8/24 Commerce City, CO Dick’s Sporting Goods Park

8/27 West Valley City, UT USANA Amphitheatre

8/30 George, WA The Gorge Amphitheatre

8/31 George, WA The Gorge Amphitheatre

9/1 George, WA The Gorge Amphitheatre

9/4 Stateline, NV Lake Tahoe Harveys Outdoor Arena

9/6 Chula Vista, CA Sleep Train Amphitheatre

9/7 Irvine, CA Verizon Wireless Amphitheatre

9/8 Mountain View, CA Shoreline Amphitheatre