Dave Matthews Band sets release date for new album ‘Away From The World’

On Sept. 11, Dave Matthews Band will release “Away From the World,” its first studio album since 2009″s “Big Whiskey & the GrooGrux King.”

Steve Lillywhite, who produced DMB”s first three albums, helmed the group”s seventh studio set. Fans who pre-order “World” will receive an additional five bonus tracks recorded live on the band”s summer tour.

[More after the jump…]

DMB is previewing a number of the songs this summer, including first single, “Mercy.” He debuted the song in April on “Late Night With Jimmy Fallon” without his band so it’s unclear how that version will mesh with the studio version featuring his bandmates.

Track listing for “Away From The World”

1. Broken Things

2. Belly Belly

3. Mercy

4. Gaucho

5. Sweet

6. The Riff

7. Belly Full

8. If Only

9. Rooftop

10. Snow Outside

11. Drunken Soldier