Listen: Dave Matthews Band’s ‘Mercy’ will have you crying for it

Dave Matthews Band’s new single “Mercy” means well. With album “Away From the World” en route for September, the group is trying to set a tone, with a sentimental song on par with John Mayer’s “Waiting on the World to Change.” Which was his version of “People Get Ready.”
Neither compare to the latter, and DMB’s furthermore lacks a real discernible melody.
Matthews is featured spouting off truisms in an awe-inspiring stream-of-conscious, like a beauty pageant competitor caught off-guard with the question, “How do we end war among the nations?” Lift up your heart, yeah. We could turn it around, baby. Stand up for where we need to be.
It’s cool-headed and honest, but tamely unedited. Will there be any real rock on this record?
“Away from the World” is out on Sept. 11 and is now up for pre-sale on iTunes. Those who purchase will get “Mercy” for free, bless your heart. Jam to fade.
They have already played 5 other songs from the album on tour this summer. “Gaucho”, “Sweet”, “If Only”, “The Riff”, and “Belly Belly” have all been played. Thanks to Chestercoppoerpot5’s youtube audio syncs you can see all of them in fairly high quality. And “The Riff” seems to be one of the band’s heaviest rock songs to date.
The new album in September’s gonna be awesome. Just ordered in on the band’s website and I’m excited to hear it!
