Listen: Dave Matthews Band’s ‘Mercy’ will have you crying for it

07.17.12 6 years ago 4 Comments

Dave Matthews Band’s new single “Mercy” means well. With album “Away From the World” en route for September, the group is trying to set a tone, with a sentimental song on par with John Mayer’s “Waiting on the World to Change.” Which was his version of “People Get Ready.”

Neither compare to the latter, and DMB’s furthermore lacks a real discernible melody.

Matthews is featured spouting off truisms in an awe-inspiring stream-of-conscious, like a beauty pageant competitor caught off-guard with the question, “How do we end war among the nations?” Lift up your heart, yeah. We could turn it around, baby. Stand up for where we need to be.

It’s cool-headed and honest, but tamely unedited. Will there be any real rock on this record?

“Away from the World” is out on Sept. 11 and is now up for pre-sale on iTunes. Those who purchase will get “Mercy” for free, bless your heart. Jam to fade.

Here are Dave Matthews Band’s tour dates:

7/18      Tampa, FL                     1-800-Ask-Gary Amphitheatre                    Tower of Power
7/20      West Palm Beach, FL      Cruzan Amphitheatre                                Tower of Power
7/21      West Palm Beach, FL      Cruzan Amphitheatre                                Tower of Power
8/31      George, WA                   The Gorge Amphitheatre                           The Avett Brothers, Allen Stone
9/1        George, WA                   The Gorge Amphitheatre                           The Avett Brothers, Allen Stone
9/2        George, WA                   The Gorge Amphitheatre                           The Avett Brothers, Allen Stone
9/7        Chula Vista, CA             Cricket Wireless Amphitheatre                   Allen Stone
9/8        Irvine, CA                      Verizon Wireless Amphitheatre                  Allen Stone
9/9        Mountain View, CA        Shoreline Amphitheatre                            Allen Stone

TAGSAway From the WorldDAVE MATTHEWSDAVE MATTHEWS BANDMERCY

