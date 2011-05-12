Dave Matthews, Neil Young among headliners for 2011 annual Farm Aid

Dave Matthews, Willie Nelson, Neil Young and John Mellencamp will headline the annual Farm Aid concert on Aug. 13 at Kansas City”s Livestrong Sporting Park. Other acts will be announced soon.

Tickets start at a staggeringly low $29 for the concert that benefits family farming. Nelson, Young and Mellencamp founded Farm Aid in 1985.

As one might imagine, the food at the festival will come from family-farm identified, local and organic foods.

This marks the first time that Farm Aid has taken place in Kansas.