David Bowie’s ‘Golden Years’ remix disc to drop; ‘Man Who Fell to Earth’ re-released

Last year, KCRW organized a number of remixes of David Bowie’s track “Golden Years” in conjunction with the re-mastered release of its album “Station to Station.” This year, those tracks will be out on physical release.

“The Golden Years David Bowie Vs KCRW” EP will drop on June 6 via EMI on CD and vinyl, with reduxes from the L.A. station’s in-house producers, DJs and local musicians like Jerermy Sole and Eric J. Lawrence. The original 1976 track — in its 2002 digitally remastered form — will also be included.

You can hear all four remixes at KCRW for free.

The song’s 16 tracks have also been parsed down to eight audio stems, to be remixed by users who download the new “Golden Years” app for iPhone, too. There’s already been another Bowie app released, back in 2009 for “Space Oddity.”

Meanwhile, David Bowie’s movie work is spotlighted today, too, as “The Man Who Fell to Earth” just dropped on Blu-Ray. The Nic Roeg-directed sci-fi flick was the British singer’s first major film role, and it too was released originally in 1976. Unfortunately, it features no audio commentary from “Ziggy Stardust” himself.

Bowie has largely only made one-off appearances at friends’ concerts and benefits in the last half dozen or so years. He last released “Reality” in 2003; his unreleased “Toy” (from the “Heathen” sessions in 2001) reportedly leaked on the internet earlier this year.