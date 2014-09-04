David Chase learned a lesson from last week”s “Sopranos” hubbub, says he feels a “little competitive” with “Mad Men”

“This has taught me, for good and all, not to befriend any journalist,” “The Sopranos” creator says in a new interview about Vox's story claiming to reveal whether he thought Tony Soprano lived or died. “I got too friendly with her. And I kept saying to her, “You know, this can”t be good that you and I talk to each other and have lunch and coffee. Something”s wrong here,” and she”d say, “No, no, no.” And she meant that-she wasn”t setting me up. It seems like, poor Dave, there”s no way he can win. I don”t recall that conversation. I”m sure it happened, but I don”t recall it, and if I did say that, I believe I was probably thinking about something else.” PLUS: Chase says he feels a “little competitive” with “Mad Men” because Matthew Weiner worked for him, “but I also think it”s just so spectacular.” Chase also says he has yet to complete “Breaking Bad” – “I got into it too late” – or “True Detective.”

E!”s “Fashion Police” is going on hiatus as Joan Rivers recovers

“We will not be producing a ‘Fashion Police” this week or next as we await Joan and Melissa”s return in front and behind the camera,” E! said in a statement.

NBC developing a hotel comedy that will air live

The multi-camera comedy from Sean Hayes would also feature live commercials during the breaks.

Click Read Full Post For More

“The Walking Dead” unveils new photos

See Andrew Lincoln and Norman Reedus ready for action, another pic of Reedus, plus Lauren Cohan and some zombies.

David Hasselhoff on “Baywatch” theme singer Jimi Jamison”s death: “It totally freaked me out”

The Hoff heard the news after performing the theme song himself. “It just upset me horribly because he is my all time favorite singer and because of that theme song, I have never had a chance to thank him, so I felt terrible,” he says. PLUS: The Hoff reunites with KITT for a Samsung Smart Home ad.

Conan asks Justin Theroux about his “floppy package” on “The Leftovers”

Conan O”Brien said many of his female staff members asked him to ask the question.

Watch Chris Pratt sing, throw out the first pitch at a Cubs game

Pratt and Aziz Ansari are in Chicago filming scenes for “Parks and Recreation.”

Patricia Clarkson to star in HBO's romantic comedy “Elisabeth”

She”s set for a romantic drama set in the world of international politics.

New “American Horror Story: Freak Show” teaser unleashes a scary clown

“Open Wide.”

Gwen Stefani laughs off her Stephen Colbert Emmy blunder

Seth Meyers eased her concern over mispronouncing names.

See photos from “Parenthood” Season 6

These are pics from the season premiere.

Kennedy Center Honors going to Tom Hanks, Lily Tomlin, Al Green, Patricia McBride and Sting

The Dec. 7 ceremony will be broadcast on CBS on Dec. 30.

Lance Bass is today”s “TMZ” guest-host

Filling in for Harvey Levin.

Zosia Mamet is the latest “Girls” star to go blonde

Like Lena Dunham, Mamet is now a platinum blonde.

Alyssa Milano welcomes her 2nd child

The “Mistresses” star gave birth to a daughter this morning.