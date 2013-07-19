David Fincher exits ’20,000 Leagues’ and stumbles with ‘Dragon Tattoo’ sequel

David Fincher”s slate of upcoming films appears to be shrinking.

According to Collider, his remake of “20,000 Leagues Under the Sea” for Disney is officially sunk because of an inability to attract enough star power. Daniel Craig, Matt Damon and Brad Pitt all passed on the project, while the studio didn”t think Channing Tatum was big enough and Fincher didn”t think Chris Hemsworth would work. Considering the performance of “The Lone Ranger,” Disney is probably getting more particular about who toplines its films.

Meanwhile, there”s all kinds of scheduling conflicts with “The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo” sequel “The Girl Who Played With Fire.” Initially Sony Pictures didn”t want to pay Daniel Craig”s price, which increased after the success of “Skyfall.” The studio apparently caved to keep Craig on board, but it has also hired Andrew Kevin Walker (“Se7en,” “The Wolfman”) to rewrite the script. Now, Fincher is gearing up for “Gone Girl,” which giving him a small window in which to film “Fire,” one made even smaller by Craig”s stage and screen career.

Speaking of Fincher”s adaptation of the Gillian Flynn book “Gone Girl,” The Hollywood Reporter scored an exclusive announcement that the director is eyeing Rosamund Pike (“Jack Reacher,” “The World”s End”) to star opposite Ben Affleck. While the role has yet to be officially filled at this point, the script is also still in the works with Flynn herself adapting and reportedly working very closely with Fincher.