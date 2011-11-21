David Fincher plays it cool with Academy on ‘Dragon Tattoo’

In our newly revised (and newly two-headed) Contenders section, you may have noticed a slight uptick for one of the year”s last great unknowns, “The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo.” Kris has placed David Fincher”s remake of the Swedish blockbuster thriller as a dark-horse Best Picture outsider, while Fincher himself cracked the top 10 in my own rejigging of the Best Director category. The film also pops up in a couple of tech categories, while Rooney Mara is waiting to pounce into the Best Actress inner circle.
With the film not yet seen, there”s no telling whether this is that start of greater upward movement, or if we”re just catching some December fever. I”ve been sceptical for some time that the Academy will warm to a nasty pulp remake by a director they seem to admire more than they like, however expertly executed it is, and I remain so.
Certainly, Fincher would discourage us from getting too excited. He”s taking great pains to distance his film from the Oscar race in the advance publicity trail: first, he quipped to Entertainment Weekly last week that his violent genre piece had “too much anal rape” to win over the Academy, and he pretty much repeats that statement in this Total Film interview, where he says he “can”t imagine anyone in their right mind” describing the script as Oscar bait.
He also plays up the “ugliness” and “pervy” quality of the material, which shouldn”t come as a surprise to anyone familiar with the source material – though one imagines Fincher”s typically off-kilter sensibility will kick them up a notch.
All this is to be expected. Box-office glory is the first prize “Dragon Tattoo” has its eye on; assuming devotees of the franchise turn out in their droves next month, what Oscar voters think of the film is a secondary concern, to say the least. And after last year”s “Social Network” fizzle, I can”t imagine Fincher being terribly eager to get back on the campaign trail – everyone says they don”t care about awards, but Fincher”s one of the few I believe actually means it.
Still, I can”t help but wonder if he”s protesting too much here, and whether his loud dismissal of the film”s chances actually amounts to a sneaky reverse-psychology campaign. Is he really warning Academy types off the film… or just daring them to like it? In many ways, I”m reminded of the clever anti-campaign game Warner Bros. played in 2006 for another pop remake of a foreign genre hit, Martin Scorsese”s “The Departed.”
After the director”s two recent disappointing go-rounds with the Academy, we were told, this one was being treated strictly as a commercial play with no awards prospects – until, of course, the film scored with audiences and critics alike, and coolly scooped the Best Picture and Director Oscars a few months later. It was a smart strategy that was clearly rooted in the studio”s own confidence in the film”s ability to connect with viewers, and I wonder if Fincher is feeling similarly, quietly bolshy.
Of course, there isn”t anything like the level of sentimental industry attachment to Fincher as there was to Scorsese that year, and an all-star Boston gangster saga is closer to the Academy”s wheelhouse than a nihilistic Scandinavian hacker study, so the parallel ends there. But if critics cotton on to Fincher”s latest as much as audiences presumably will, there”s a chance the Academy will throw him a bone for switching tack. “The reason awards season was created was to sell movies,” he says, quite correctly, in the interview – and one way or another, he”s using it to sell his.
I’m thinking Dragon Tattoo could be the one that swoops in and becomes the last minute frontrunner. I’m not saying it will happen, but if anything is going to I think it has the best chance. Word has been kind of ‘bleh’ on War Horse, and Extremely Loud looks like kind of a disaster based on the trailer, so that leaves Dragon Tattoo as the only one with potential to take the frontrunner status from The Descendants and The Artist (I’m not writing off WH and EL&IC, it’s just a gut feeling).
Another advantage it has is that it is so distinctly different from any of the other potential nominees. Most of the other ones are uplifting (at least to a degree) and most of them are rather light. The uniqueness of Dragon Tattoo as it stands amongst that crowd could work to its advantage.
I wouldn’t dismiss Extremely Loud…nobody in the Oscar community liked The Reader and that made it into the race with a mere 5 Best Pic nominees. Plus, Daldry is 3/3 and I don’t feel that the subject matter this go around warrents a first-time exclusion. If they can nominate a film about a female child-predator nazi, they can certainly nominate a warm, family-friendly drama about a boy whose dad died in 9/11 and who goes on a journey to unlock his dad’s secrets…
But unlike The Reader, Extremely Loud doesn’t have Harvey Wenstein backing it.
“nobody in the Oscar community liked The Reader”? Huh? Someone actually just wrote that? Strange.
For comparisons sake, The Departed had more than just a respected filmmaker and writer behind it… it had an extremely Oscar-baity cast that appealed to both critics, Academy members, and mainstream audiences. TGWTDT has a dedicated fan-base, sure, but will it expand beyond that fan-base and reach a mainstream crowd? Especially with a relative newcomer at the lead and a dude who can’t seem to score a hit apart from playing James Bond. Worth pondering, I think.
That’s more or less the point I make in my last paragraph, isn’t it?
Yes, it is. Here’s the part where I admit I only skimmed the article… *hangs head in shame*
I think the tremendous popularity of the book makes up for the absence of a Hollywood-starry cast. (Of course, nerd that I am, considers it positively stellar – non-Bond Craig, Plummer, Skarsgard, Sands (back in a serious film!), Wright; hell, even James, Richardson, Davidtz, Visnjic and Dale…)
Moreover, how many Americans have actually seen the Swedish film? Considering that popular aversion to foreign films, probably few even are aware of its existence…
What is the runtime? I heard both 2:52 and 2:32
I don’t know. Is that a relevant concern here?
Like Guy said, doesn’t really matter, but the last I heard it was at 2:52 and Sony wanted Fincher to trim it down to 2:30. It screens in a week, so we’ll know by then…
Just curious.
“The reason awards season was created was to sell movies,” he says. No, really? Who’da thunk it! I like Fincher, I really do but I wish he’d have the guts to decline awards or at least ignore them and not show up.
He didn’t say he was against awards season. He’s just correcting what, yes, a lot people actually do think about the Oscars: that it actually means something historically to win one. And whatever he thinks about the it, I’d guess he’s not only contractually obligated to campaign but also not completely against it. It’s all a part of selling his movie, which was his point.
He’s saying awards don’t mean much of anything and I agree with that – awards *are* PR exercises. However, I’m not convinced he doesn’t care. If he really didn’t care he’d walk the talk like Woody Allen.
Again, he never said he was against it, nor did he say he doesn’t care. He’s just making a point. And like Guy said, this could be reverse psychology Oscar campaigning in itself.
“Everyone says they don’t care about awards, but Fincher’s one of the few I believe actually means it.” Do you understand that I’m referring to this part of the article above? I suspect he cares more than he lets on. At the same time, I wish he’d stop talking about what a silly PR pageant it all is and just ignore it.
He cares about selling the film, hence he plays the game to some extent. I don’t believe he actually craves the award itself, though I’m sure he’d be pleased enough if he won.
Precisely. I don’t believe Fincher cares all that much either, personally, but there’s no reason to accuse him of hypocrisy as he’s never said he doesn’t care.
And he’s not Woody Allen. There’s no comparison. Different situations entirely.
It really isn’t a re-make of the first film. Its an adaptation of the book.
Oh, for fuck’s sake.
Well, it’s true. If you’re going to write about something, you should get the details right. You lose credibility with such a glaring error.
Leo is right. As with True Grit, it’s an adaptation of the book.
It’s a remake of the same source material. That’s my take.
Getting a little creative with logic ;)
Remember when pulpy trash like “The Silence of the Lambs” could win Best Picture in a weak nominated field?
The book was pulpy trash but I don’t think the film was at all.
The film artistically speaking has a lot going for it. Especially the choices Demme made with the extreme close-ups and Foster’s performance. Which as a kid I never understood the big deal. Once I saw the movie again as an adult I realize she was better than Hopkins — who was a full on honey baked ham.
I saw it not long ago and it’s held up really well after 20 years. It’s going to be hard for Dragon Tattoo to have the same impact, though. Silence of the Lambs came out of left field in 1991 but we’ve seen plenty of dark, intelligent, well-made thrillers since then.
Hey Guy, you said The Contenders section has been split but to me it still appears as one. I only see Kris’s predictions, where can I see yours?
Half the categories are run by me, half by Kris. You can tell which is which by the byline on each category’s individual Contenders page, but I’m now responsible for Director, Actor, Supporting Actress, Adapted Screenplay, Foreign Language Film, Documentary Feature, Art Direction, Costume Design, Makeup, Original Score and Visual Effects on the sidebar.
We’re in a reversal from last year where The King’s Speech was almost the only feel good splendor in the field. This year Dragon Tattoo is the juxtaposed film against heart-warmers like The Artist, The Descendants, War Horse, Extremely Loud and Incredibly Close.
Daring the Academy to come out of the closet regarding their genre fetishism may prove too strong to resist.
You’re forgetting a bunch of other recent winners.
Guy, I’ve also been thinking that the awards strategy for “Dragon Tattoo” is reminiscent of the strategy that was used for “The Departed”. Seemingly no one has seen the film yet, and the studio seems to be playing things close to the chest, perhaps because “The Social Network” seemed to have worn out its welcome with Academy voters by the time ballots were due. With no clear front runner as of yet, I think that many are under-estimating “Dragon Tattoo”.
I don’t think The Social Network wore out its welcome exactly — I just don’t think it appealed to many Academy members in the first place.
Perhaps, though I feel like “The Social Network” sweep actually became part of Weinstein’s campaign strategy.