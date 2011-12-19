David Fincher reveals what his ‘Spider-Man’ reboot might have looked like

“I was never interested in the genesis story. I couldn’t get past a guy getting bit by a red and blue spider.”
So says “The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo” director David Fincher on how he would’ve approached Marvel’s cinematic “Spider-Man” reboot, a project he briefly flirted with before Marc Web (“500 Days of Summer”) landed the job, in a recent interview with sci-fi website io9.com.
Indeed, Fincher’s version of the story would have been quite a bit different from Webb’s, which will focus on Peter Parker (Andrew Garfield) first discovering his powers while in high school. In Fincher’s movie, all of that would have been dealt with via a brief “music-video” prologue before segueing immediately into the character’s adult life.
Below you can read the full text of Fincher’s “Spider-Man” comments:
“My impression what Spider-Man could be is very different from what Sam [Raimi] did or what Sam wanted to do. I think the reason he directed that movie was because he wanted to do the Marvel comic superhero. I was never interested in the genesis story. I couldn’t get past a guy getting bit by a red and blue spider. It was just a problem… It was not something that I felt I could do straight-faced. I wanted to start with Gwen Stacy and the Green Goblin, and I wanted to kill Gwen Stacy.
“The title sequence of the movie that I was going to do was going to be a ten minute – basically a music video, an opera, which was going to be the one shot that took you through the entire Peter Parker [backstory]. Bit by a radio active spider, the death of Uncle Ben, the loss of Mary Jane, and [then the movie] was going to begin with Peter meeting Gwen Stacy. It was a very different thing, it wasn’t the teenager story. It was much more of the guy who’s settled into being a freak.”
So, what do you think? Would you have preferred Fincher’s version of “The Amazing Spider-Man” over Webb’s? Or do you prefer the latter’s origin-story approach?
“The Amazing Spider-Man” is scheduled for release on July 3, 2012.
I like Fincher a lot, but I’m very skeptical about anyone approaching the material from that vantage.
Why would anyone want to spend a year or more of their time making a movie from material they didn’t especially care for? I’m glad he moved on to other things and left it to others (though the little silver slippers on this version of Spidey still make me nervous…)
He would not have. The material he did not care for was the origin story. It would have been better if they had let somebody do a Spider-Man movie that had gotten beyond that. If we want to see the Spider-Man origin story (which is the only part he had issue with), we can watch the first Tobey Maguire movie, the Spider-Man animated series, read one of the dozens of comics dealing with it, etc., etc.
I would have liked having a director that did not feel the need to rehash the same old character genesis story again. Dealing with the love and death of Gwen Stacy or Peter dealing with growing deeper into the role and further consequences would have been preferable to going at it from square one. Yet again. Why do we have to first repeat the same thing we just had with the last series followed by dwelling on teenage angst and Spider-Man: The High School Years?
So yeah. Even with him not liking the bitten-by-a-red-and-blue-spider origin story, I’d have loved to see what he could have brought to the table.
A case of the wrong material for the wrong director. Glad it didn’t happen. Him passing on The Wolverine, however, is a minor tragedy.
I think if the back story is already established, you have a lot more freedom to tell different stories (ex. Dark Knight vs Batman begins)
I’d definitely see it.
first off it sounds like david fincher is trying to get all the comic nerds on his side. secondly who cares what he says hes not directing it.id also like to mention that a ten minute music video intro is probly the gayest thing i can think of. finally i know this movies gonna suck cuz the guy playing parker looks like a douchebag, and the whole story idea contains themes already touched on by raimi. also i get the distint impression this is the movie equivalant of batman forever remember the suit nipples.
“id also like to mention that a ten minute music video intro is probly the gayest thing i can think of.”
Maybe not the music video aspect, but that brief retelling of the origin worked alright in Hulk. It let them quickly (re)tell the story just in case you missed it then progressed with a new storyline. I’d pass on it as a music video retelling, but in practice I like them just sort of providing a quick refresher rather than feeling the need to film the exact same story they already did three movies ago. Which they are doing anyway, hence why I would have MUCH preferred Fincher’s version. That is not even an indictment on Marc Webb. I really liked (500) Days of Summer, it was much better than I was expecting, so he might do a fine job. Unfortunately I’m sick of reboots, retellings, teenage high school angst, and taking a step backward.
No two guys fucking each other in the ass is the gayest thing I can thInk of… And that’s okay.
well first id like to say david fincher is just trying to sound like his movie would have been better. also a ten minute music video opening is one of the gayest things ive ever heard, and who cares what he says hes not directing the movie. secondly i know this movies gonna suck cuz A. the guy playing peter parker looks like a douchebag. B. this guy webb is obviously remaking plot themes already touched on by raimi, and on a personal level this feels like the movie equivalant of batman forever remember the suit nipples.
First off this guy is an idiot. Ten mins of an opera music video? Ur joking right? Second, he can’t even get his characters right which I’m surprised none of the earlier comments picked up on. Peter loses gwen not mary jane. And finally why is everyone against a genesis story? Its a new series for new spidey fans. From what I’ve seen so far Webb knows and loves what he’s doing. So everyone quit complaining cuz u all are gonna be at the midnight release for this movie and u know it.
Personally I’m against another genesis story because it just seems so … redundant, the 1st film was what, only ~10 years ago & taking up a large part of the new film rehashing the same old same old just strikes me as a was of time. Initially I was hoping they’d find a way to do the cinematic equivalent of the opening page of All-Star Superman but I guess not …
And sure, I’ll see this at some point, but it’s in the when-I-get-around-to-it pile rather than the zomg-i-must-see-this-asap pile, basically due to my reluctance at sitting through the origin story again.
And if you think Fincher’s an idiot … … well, each to their own I guess.
A few random thoughts about your post . . .
David Fincher is an idiot? As BLUE_FLAMES said, to each their own. However, his filmography is pretty impressive. What with Seven, Fight Club, Benjamin Button, Social Network (he made a movie about Facebook interesting!), more but I’m getting tired of typing film titles, and so far much critical acclaim for his upcoming movie The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo. I could go on. Regardless, I like his work and think based on past success he’d do a great job.
Peter losing Mary Jane: No, Fincher is probably not getting his characters right. I think he’s talking about keeping with the film timeline. In the Raimi films, Parker already HAS Mary Jane, so he would have to lose her, then hook up with Gwen, then Gwen would die at the hands of the Green Goblin. Of course that is only if they care about maintaining continuity with the film series (which I do) and work around the Green Goblin dying in the first movie. At minimal, I’ll give him the benefit of a doubt.
Why Everyone is Against a Genesis Story: It’s boring! It was just done ~10 years ago. It was done fine and by now most of us know Spider-Man’s story, or can be brought to speed fast enough, where we do not need that same story yet again. If every time something happens that causes a recast or new director or writer they have to retell or reimagine the character or their origin, these things are going to get beyond tedious. We never get beyond a few stories of the character, much less experience any growth. We just keep getting Spider-Man’s origin and the High School Years, or another incarnation of the original Super Man movie or the same formula for the Rocky Movies. Actually, that is why I liked the Rocky Balboa and Rambo movies. They each told a story about their respective main character that reflected the struggles that happened before. It was fresh and interesting.
Seeing Peter Parker go from nerd to spider-bite-victim to beating up a bully to learning with great power comes great responsibility and figuring out how to use his webbing or stick to walls? I already saw that movie! I don’t care if he has organic or mechanical webbing either or that he did not start out with Gwen Stacy (although yeah, there is a great possibility for telling the story of her life & death). Move on. Ignore the web shooter issue, interject the Gwen Stacy love story later in his life, do the best with switching up the movie vs. comic book timelines or minutia of details, just build on what happened in his past and write a good story. Roll with it! We can figure it out. Just tell a good story and make a quality film. We are not too stupid to figure this out.
It’s a New Series for New Spidey Fans: Bull. People have not forgotten who Spider-Man is. It is putting the first movie in the microwave with a new (albeit impressive) cast and director and reheating the same thing they served us ten years ago. It is unnecessary and the repeat stuff is going to be boring. I suppose they will change some things, but we already got that movie. It is the same premise.
I wish I did not care, and I really do not care all that much about Spider-Man. At this point, I’m over the character and the franchise (comics, especially after the Mephisto garbage, and the movies). I will probably check it out on video or something, but that is not the point. The point is, they are telling the same story instead of doing something new or original. I would rather watch an entirely different non-comic movie than the same story they already told us. I would like a new Spider-Man story if they are going to keep making these things. However, this movie is taking the place of some other movie, one that might do something new and creative. This happens over and over when they reboot series or tell the same safe stories that they know are not all that creative but will fill the seats. Instead of the NEXT Star Wars or Inception or Citizen Cane we get a reboot of a series barely a decade old.
So that’s why I’m against the genesis story.
Lets be honest Benjamin Button was overrated and Social Network for only interesting for the first ten minutes. I did enjoy Seven though.
I never saw Benjamin Button, just know that it was pretty highly regarded and successful. Social Network was a pretty great movie all the way through. Seven was great. Fight Club was great. Plus, I’d say all of those movies listed at least worked well. Point being, it seems to fly in the face of the assertion that David Fincher is an idiot that cannot make good movies.
Is this guy a few webs short of a radio active spider? His whole approach would of buried the film, hence ” WHY’S HE’S NOT DIRECTING IT “. Listen muppet baby go eat an everything bagel.
Have you seen a David Fincher film?
