David Guetta and Sia team for ‘Falling To Pieces’

Superstar DJ David Guetta has already met great success by teaming with songstress Sia for the hit tune “Titanium,” and now it appears that the duo are working together again.

The French DJ and the Aussie singer-songwriter teamed for “Falling To Pieces”, a new track that Guetta debuted last weekend at the massive Tomorrowland festival in Belgium.

Here the song here (fair warning — the sound quality is pretty poor):

Guetta recently teamed with Chris Brown and Lil Wayne for “Imagine” and remixed Flo Rida’s “Wild Ones”, which also features Sia.

What do you think of the new collaboration?