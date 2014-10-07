Something ‘Dangerous’ is happening in David Guetta’s new lyric video

Something awful, or fantastic, or awe-inspiring or simply “Dangerous” is about to happen in David Guetta's new single.

The EDM music star released the lyric video to “Dangerous” feat. Sam Martin today, training us for a space launch. Required equipment: comfortable dancing shoes and maybe a sweatband.

“Dangerous” is featured on Guetta's next album, “Listen,” due on Nov. 24. It's his sixth studio set, arriving on the heels of his 2011 full-length “Nothing But The Beat,” which topped out at No. 5 on the album sales chart.