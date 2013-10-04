David Letterman extends ‘Late Show’ deal through 2015

Only a year ago, we were wondering if David Letterman might be nearing the end of his run as “Late Show” host. Then the venerable funnyman inked an extension through 2014.

On Friday (October 4), CBS announced that it has extended Letterman’s deal again, keeping “Late Show with David Letterman” in place through at least 2015.

“There is only one Dave, and we are extremely proud that he continues to call CBS ‘home,'” blurbs Leslie Moonves, President and Chief Executive Officer, CBS Corporation.

Quips Letterman, “Les and I had a lengthy discussion, and we both agreed that I needed a little more time to fully run the show into the ground.”

The extension came after Letterman drew a 2013-2014 premiere week audience up 5 percent over last year with an average of 3.14 million viewers.

At 31 years and counting, Letterman is the longest running late night talk show host in history. Starting at NBC in February of 1982, he hosted “Late Night with David Letterman,” which was nominated for 35 Emmys, winning five.

In a much recounted kerfuffle, in 1993 Letterman jumped over to CBS, where “Late Show with David Letterman” has been nominated for 73 Emmys, winning nine.