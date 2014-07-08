David Letterman Walks Out on Joan Rivers Interview

Joan Rivers may have walked out on the Fredricka Whitfield's bizarrely antagonistic line of questioning on CNN this week, but now the legendary Rivers has had the tables turned on her. David Letterman walked out on Joan during their interview today on his show. What was the offending topic, you ask? Just a quick reference to a commercial about June Allyson is all. A very gross reference, but a quick one!
I’m not sure if you were purposely being misleading, or you missed that this was a gag. But this was obviously staged and lead to a pretty funny few minutes of Joan Rivers finishing the interview alone with Paul playing along. R
Do you really think it “lead to a pretty funny few minutes of Joan Rivers finishing the interview?” In case you forgot, she talked about how dry her vagina is . . . where I come from that is just gross and base, nothing funny about it. Wait! Forgive me, I forgot she’s a comedian which means she can say anything . . .
You suck Louis Virtel, what a crazy misleading title.
She claims she can say anything because she’s a comedian. Really now? Someone should tell her that there comes a times when one just does not cross that line into insensitive, hurtful and just cruel. Would she laugh at a joke that said her husband Edgar killed himself because he couldn’t live with her any more? Her day has come and gone and no one gave her the bad news. People watch her now just to see how far she will go and not for a good laugh any more.
Oh, You mean like when Kathy Griffin crossed that line with insensitive and hurtful and just cruel comments about Sarah Palin’s teenage daughter?
Or maybe when David Letterman did the same to Sarah Palin?
No I think it was unlike when David Letterman and Kathy Griffin made very accurate jokes about Sarah Palin’s daughters. See the joke is, if you have the nerve to tell the American people how immoral they are, you should hold yourself to a higher standard. If your own daughter clearly can’t have the same morals you try to impose on others then have the same low morals to glamorize her situation and profit from basically being a hillbilly skank, then you and your family will be the target of your own hypocrisy. It’s a form of humor called irony. Odds are, you’ll need to google it and read slowly.
It’s very scary when some people actually consider Joan
Rivers cruel and crude rantings are funny.
It’s a sad world if that is what viewers call humor.
It doesn’t surprise me that so many missed the gag being played out by Joan Rivers and Dave Letterman. After all many people still believe in Obama! Look at the Gag he and the DEM have played out on the American public.
I totally “got” it that they staged the scenario so that Dave could walk out on Joan like she did at the CNN interview, which, incidentally, I also thought was staged. Joan is THAT desperate for attention. If she truly thinks she can say anything she wants to about anyone because she is a comedian then she needs to spend less money on cosmetic surgery and a whole lot more on her mental/emotional health deficiencies. She needs to ask The Wizard of Oz for a heart.