David Letterman Walks Out on Joan Rivers Interview

#David Letterman #Joan Rivers
07.08.14 4 years ago 10 Comments

Joan Rivers may have walked out on the Fredricka Whitfield's bizarrely antagonistic line of questioning on CNN this week, but now the legendary Rivers has had the tables turned on her. David Letterman walked out on Joan during their interview today on his show. What was the offending topic, you ask? Just a quick reference to a commercial about June Allyson is all. A very gross reference, but a quick one!

Around The Web

TOPICS#David Letterman#Joan Rivers
TAGSdavid lettermanJOAN RIVERSLATE SHOW WITH DAVID LETTERMAN

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 7 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP