David Letterman Walks Out on Joan Rivers Interview

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Joan Rivers may have walked out on the Fredricka Whitfield's bizarrely antagonistic line of questioning on CNN this week, but now the legendary Rivers has had the tables turned on her. David Letterman walked out on Joan during their interview today on his show. What was the offending topic, you ask? Just a quick reference to a commercial about June Allyson is all. A very gross reference, but a quick one!