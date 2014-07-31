“Twin Peaks” is haunting enough without extra footage being thrown into the mix, but as this Funny Or Die clip proves, David Lynch can make anything eerier just by being himself. Here he is — well, it's actually just a fantastic Lynch impersonator — giving you the shivers just by pressing play on a VHS tape.
David Lynch Unveiling ‘Twin Peaks’ Deleted Scenes: Eerie.
Louis VIrtel 07.31.14 4 years ago
