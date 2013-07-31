David O. Russell brings the trailer for ‘American Hustle’ to Good Morning America

Well, you don’t see this too often. Eschewing the usual Apple/Yahoo!/MSN launching pads, Sony premiered the trailer for David O. Russell’s “American Hustle” on ABC’s Good Morning America earlier today, with Russell on hand to talk about the movie.
The movie looks like a delicious little romp, actually, and as I had suspected given early images, it’s marinating in the period flavor of the piece. We might see some attention paid in the design races later this year, particularly the costumes.
As for performances, Bale — who will have an incredibly solid year between this and Scott Cooper’s “Out of the Furnace” — looks fully immersed in the part. I’ve heard Jeremy Renner is pretty great. But it’s a big ensemble with lots of moving parts — a “wild world of amazing characters,” as Russell put it — so we’ll have to see how it all shakes out later this year.
“Everyone is playing someone they haven’t played before,” Russell said on the program. “Christian Bale is playing this kind of a New Yorker, a guy from the Bronx, a big softie who’s got killer instincts as a business man. Amy is playing a vixen who is really cunning and crafty and is smarter than her partner in many respects.”
The director also began the zeitgeist push with the film by drawing a line to the current economy and his story of people doing what they can to survive.
“America’s always about reinvention,” he said. “The theme is about how much we have to con other people to sign in our own jobs, to talk ourselves into jobs or relationships that we don’t necessarily believe in.”
Check out the trailer and the interview below. “American Hustle” arrives in theaters on Dec. 13.
I don’t actually think the Costumes are that overly impressive, according to the trailer. I could be wrong though, but I am just saying…
Milk
Kris, what does the “Milk” comment mean?
It means it was nominated for Best Costume Design despite the “un-flashy” nature of the work.
Didn’t like Silver Linings, but Russell is still pretty talented and I like what I see here.
Kris, you seem somewhat cautious on this one in the sidebar predictions, but I’ve had a feeling it might be in the top tier of contenders. Many of the people involved are running hot with the Academy lately.
It looks like it’s mixed with humor, but if Russell keeps pushing the zeitgeist line we could see this morph into an “Argo” or “American Beauty” situation. If they decide to run Amy Adams in supporting, she could finally get her Oscar win; Russell seems particularly keen to play her up, and has directed a lady to a statue in each of his last two films. She may even have a chance in lead.
Not sure how high it is on my own personal anticipated list, but I have a feeling it might be up the Academy’s alley.
Adams is definitely lead from what I’ve been told. That could certainly change.
I’ve mainly been cautious because Sony’s slate is so daunting. But we’re slowly learning this and that and indeed, the film could be a big player across the board.
It would be great if Amy Adams was finally upgraded to Lead.
I feel like Amy Adams gets a lot of “money” moments in this teaser. Granted, it’s all very quick, but she gets to scream, slink and slap in it. Would love to see her nab another nomination.
This is my most anticipated of the year. A great director who’s been in the best form of his career, an outstanding ensemble (most of whom have already either won or have been nominated for Oscar’s under Russell’s direction). Also, I believe Louis CK has a supporting role, though I’m not sure how substantial.
Louis CK plays a member of the FBI that’s working against Cooper’s agent character I believe.
Wow. I was not a fan of Silver Linings Playbook at all, but this looks good. I was actually just talking about how I hope Amy Adams doesn’t get another Oscar nomination, but it seems almost inevitable with this. Looks like she gives something really interesting here, though. And I was also saying that she’d never win, but if they put her supporting for this … this looks like it may be her best shot yet.
I’m wary too on which film will get the biggest push from Sony given their plate but with them spending a lot on just the trailer on this one, it makes me think that this movie will be their top dog. Well this and Monuments Men.
Spending a lot how?
The GMA appearance and the getting the rights to the LZ song.
GMA doesn’t cost money (though you can argue that getting the ball rolling this early and this uniquely, on a morning show, is interesting). And Zeppelin songs pop up everywhere lately, since they recently (finally) started letting their stuff be used. Russell used an Zeppelin song in Silver Linings.
He also used the same Zeppelin song from the trailer in The Fighter,
The same Zeppelin song was used in The Fighter (during the scene where Bale and Wahlberg are arrested), so maybe he had a 2 for one deal?
Re: All the talk about a nomination for Adams…
I could see Adams getting a nomination for this film but I’m thoroughly convinced she won’t win.
I love Amy Adams and I’ve been a fan of hers since, no joke here, “Psycho Beach Party”. But I’m convinced she’s just one of those people who won’t actually *win* an Oscar until she’s in some schmaltzy, bait-y role that clearly doesn’t deserve to win but will win because she’s “due”.
So until she’s in some kind of a sentimental biopic about a deaf lesbian or something, I just can’t imagine she’ll win an Oscar.
“…about a deaf lesbian or something…”
Not sure how being gay or being deaf equal “schmaltzy and bait-y.”
I definitely laughed, gotta say.
“Not sure how being gay or being deaf equal schmaltzy and bait-y.”
You….haven’t been watching this Oscar game very long, have you?
Deaf *and* lesbian is probably too off-center for the Academy. Heck, even a disabled John Hawkes enlisting the help of a sex therapist isn’t enough for a nomination!
No offense intended obviously. I was going to type “a deaf nun” but since she’s actually been nominated for playing a nun I thought I’d go for something else in the Oscar wheelhouse.
Glad most responses saw the humor in it. :)
“Deaf lesbian” lmao, best comment ive seen all year:)
Kris, is De Niro still in this? I’m assuming even if he is, it’s just a showy bit-part role kind of deal?
Looks terrific. And I’ll add my voice to the choir: I didn’t much like “Silver Linings Playbook” either, so I’m a bit surprised by my enthusiasm for this trailer.
Women actresses only get attention for stripping down to a bikini and getting on all fours. No wonder men only look at them as sex objects
Yes, that explains why there has been a veritable flood of bikini-sporting on-all-fours Best Actress and Best Supporting Actress winners and nominees.
Oh wait, no there hasn’t.