David Tennant will return for FOX’s ‘Broadchurch’ remake

FOX’s remake of “Broadchurch” will already be familiar to fans of the BBC America favorite, but now there’s going to be a familiar face toplining the cast.

The network announced on Wednesday (October 2) that original “Broadchurch” star (and “Doctor Who” favorite) David Tennant will star in FOX’s “Broadchurch,” a so-called “event series.”

Tennant will mostly be reprising his “Broadchurch” role, playing an American detective serving as lead investigator on the murder of a young boy in an a small beach community.

BBC America’s airing of the hit eight-part British series wrapped up last week. FOX announced its plans to remake “Broadchurch” over the summer.

The American “Broadchurch” — FOX is careful to call this a working title — will begin filming in January, with original series creator Chris Chibnall writing the first script. The network also announced on Wednesday that “In Treatment” veterans Dan Futterman and Anya Epstein will serve as executive producers and showrunners on the production, which will air at some point during the 2014-2015 season.

What do you think of Tennant returning for an American-accented “Broadchurch”? Does this make you more or less enthusiastic about the remake?