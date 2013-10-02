David Tennant will return for FOX’s ‘Broadchurch’ remake

FOX’s remake of “Broadchurch” will already be familiar to fans of the BBC America favorite, but now there’s going to be a familiar face toplining the cast.
The network announced on Wednesday (October 2) that original “Broadchurch” star (and “Doctor Who” favorite) David Tennant will star in FOX’s “Broadchurch,” a so-called “event series.”
Tennant will mostly be reprising his “Broadchurch” role, playing an American detective serving as lead investigator on the murder of a young boy in an a small beach community.
BBC America’s airing of the hit eight-part British series wrapped up last week. FOX announced its plans to remake “Broadchurch” over the summer.
The American “Broadchurch” — FOX is careful to call this a working title — will begin filming in January, with original series creator Chris Chibnall writing the first script. The network also announced on Wednesday that “In Treatment” veterans Dan Futterman and Anya Epstein will serve as executive producers and showrunners on the production, which will air at some point during the 2014-2015 season.
What do you think of Tennant returning for an American-accented “Broadchurch”? Does this make you more or less enthusiastic about the remake?
I love Tennant, but if it’s the same story, with the same actor, just with a different location, why bother? This feels gross and unnecessary.
Fraying – Don’t forget a different ACCENT!
-Daniel
An accent that, let’s not forget, sounds like this: [www.youtube.com]
Given how few people watched the British version on BBC America, I don’t see why they wouldn’t try an American remake.
Considering how much I loved Broadchurch (Top 5 series of 2013 for me) and Tennant’s performance in the lead role, this seems on like it could be a good idea on paper. Ultimately, though, it further diminishes what little desire I had in watching the remake. While having the original creator and the original star involved ensures that there will at least be a modicum of respect for the original material, it reinforces the idea that this story has already been told.
Now, the fraction of Fox’s target audience that will have seen the original British version is probably miniscule at best, so this doesn’t ultimately matter to Fox – and from a financial perspective, nor should it. And I’m certain that they will change a few things – for example, I wouldn’t be surprised if the killer in the American show winds up being a different character than it was the original (as happened with The Killing). But with a different actor in the lead role, there was the potential that the new show might explore different character shadings and motivations and use the same premise to tell a new story – one with similar themes but enough freedom to develop into its own entity. As it is, I expect that Detective Alec Hardy (or whatever his name will be in the new version) will have exactly the same backstory and be dealing with exactly the same issues. Considering how high Tennant set the bar the first time around, he’s unlikely to meet it by just running through the motions with a new accent and a new actress at his side -one who is unlikely to be the equivalent of Olivia Colman (unless they just grab her too).
Also, the most recent American remake of a British show to pull the trick of casting the well-respected star of the original production in the new version? Low Winter Sun. Obviously the two projects have nothing to do with one another, but it’s certainly not a promising piece of trivia.
And of course they’ll cast some 23-year-old hottie as his partner instead of offering the role to the amazing Olivia Colman.
While I feel a remake is pretty useless, I am excited that Tennant will be reprising his role. That being said, I hope they use this opportunity to improve that last episode. I found the last half of the finale to be incredibly schmaltzy and sentimental. People should’ve been laughing during the bonfire scene if this was an American show but it got a pass because it’s BBC and they can do no wrong.
Really?! Come on America….. watch a show with a foreign accent…don’t get spoon fed re-make trash just because your lazy. Don’t accept garbage like America’s “The Office”..go watch the far superior original from across the pond.
Will not watch Broadchurch on Fox…It’s BBC for This American…
This seems . . . redundant. Americans have already seen Broadchurch, so why do they need an American version? Was it not conventionally Hollywood Crime Drama enough for them? Broadchurch was gold. They don’t need to do it again. It’s just going to make us have to wait even longer for the second series. And while Tennant is my fav actor, and I would usually never object to anything that allows me to see more of him, the idea of him doing the same role in a US accent makes me feel uneasy. I hope they second guess this.