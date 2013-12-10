‘Dawn of the Planet of the Apes’ stakes claim on ‘Fast and Furious 7’ release date

Fox is staking its claim on July 11, 2014.

In advance of Universal’s likely decision to bump “Fast and Furious 7” out of the coveted summer release date, the former studio has moved its big franchise offering “Dawn of the Planet of the Apes” up a week, from July 18 to July 11. According to Variety, Fox has said it will probably move “Apes” back to the July 18 slot if “Fast 7” somehow comes together in time to make the date – though that appears unlikely in the wake of franchise star Paul Walker’s untimely death in a car accident on November 30.

“Dawn of the Planet of the Apes” is the follow-up to 2011’s “Rise of the Planet of the Apes,” which grossed more than $480 million worldwide. The sequel is being directed by Matt Reeves (“Let Me In”) and stars Gary Oldman, Keri Russell and Andy Serkis, the latter reprising his motion-capture role as Caesar, the leader of the ape uprising.

Will you be seeing “Dawn of the Planet of the Apes” next summer? Let us know in the comments.

