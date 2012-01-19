De La Soul releasing concept album as First Serve

01.19.12 7 years ago

Mellow hip hop icons De La Soul have always marched to the beat of their own drum machine, bucking contemporary trends and collaborating with unexpected cohorts. Now, 2/3 of that revered group are taking on all-new personae to release a strange-sounding concept album. 

Releasing a self-titled record under the group name First Serve, rappers Dave (AKA Plug 1) and Posdnuos (Plug 2) star as their alter-egos, Deen Whitter and Jacob ‘Pop Life’ Barrow, two kids from Queens who dream of conquering the music industry from the ground up.

The duo call the album “the soundtrack to a movie that has yet to be made and a fable for our times.”

First Serve’s first single is “Pushin’ Aside, Pushin’ Along.” 

De La Soul’s last studio album was 2004’s “The Grind Date,” although they’ve released several compilations since then and have appeared on songs by Gorillaz (including the Grammy-winning “Feel Good Inc.”) and indie icons Yo La Tengo. 

Listen to “Pushin’ Aside, Pushin’ Along” here:

De La Soul’s Plug 1 & Plug 2 present First Serve – Pushin’ Aside, Pushin’ Along by FIRST SERVE

“First Serve” will be released April 2.

Around The Web

TAGSDE LA SOULDeen WhittierFirst ServeJacob Pop Life Barrow

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP