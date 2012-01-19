De La Soul releasing concept album as First Serve

Mellow hip hop icons De La Soul have always marched to the beat of their own drum machine, bucking contemporary trends and collaborating with unexpected cohorts. Now, 2/3 of that revered group are taking on all-new personae to release a strange-sounding concept album.

Releasing a self-titled record under the group name First Serve, rappers Dave (AKA Plug 1) and Posdnuos (Plug 2) star as their alter-egos, Deen Whitter and Jacob ‘Pop Life’ Barrow, two kids from Queens who dream of conquering the music industry from the ground up.

The duo call the album “the soundtrack to a movie that has yet to be made and a fable for our times.”

First Serve’s first single is “Pushin’ Aside, Pushin’ Along.”

De La Soul’s last studio album was 2004’s “The Grind Date,” although they’ve released several compilations since then and have appeared on songs by Gorillaz (including the Grammy-winning “Feel Good Inc.”) and indie icons Yo La Tengo.

Listen to “Pushin’ Aside, Pushin’ Along” here:

De La Soul’s Plug 1 & Plug 2 present First Serve – Pushin’ Aside, Pushin’ Along by FIRST SERVE

“First Serve” will be released April 2.