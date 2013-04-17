Listen to De La Soul’s new song ‘Get Away,’ a comeback homage to Wu-Tang

Irony included, De La Soul sampled Wu-Tang Clan’s “Intro” to reintroduce themselves to the masses on new song “Get Away.” As previously reported, it’s the first time since 2004 that Kelvin Mercer (aka Posdnuos), David “Dave” Jolicoeur (aka Trugoy) and Vincent “Maseo” Mason all showed up in the same place at the same time to making an album, marking this tune a bonafide turn at a comeback.

The legendary hip-hop trio get dark on this “Get Away (feat. the Spirit of the Wu),” a good-will return to music-making in an uncharacteristic villainous tone. As the crew’s DJ says, it takes square aim at today’s watered-down MCs.

“The feel is definitely gritty, hard and sounds like a Wu record, so out of inspirational respect, we included featuring ‘The Spirit of the Wu’ in the song title,” Posdnuos told Rolling Stone of the track.