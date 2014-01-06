‘Dead Story’ Is The Chilling Toy Story/Walking Dead Mash-Up You Didn’t Know You Wanted

#Zombies #The Walking Dead
01.06.14

When Season Three of ‘The Walking Dead’ premiered in October of 2012, a few people noticed there were some striking similarities between the gory AMC show and beloved children’s trilogy ‘Toy Story.’ Plot elements from previous seasons of the zombie drama – which separately could be taken as happenstance – began to coalesce into a disturbing symmetry. Enter Dale Meaney, with his superior editing skills, to layer audio from ‘The Walking Dead’ over scenes from ‘Toy Story 3’ to hammer home the parallels.

There is also the undeniable fact that The Governor and Lots-O-Huggin’ Bear are literally the same person with their southern accents and running of idyllic towns hiding dark secrets.

Still not convinced? Well Dale Meany was merely extrapolating on findings of JimmyLegs50 who gave an extensive visual essay on why these two universes were parallel going all the way back to the very first episode. Some highlights include:

Woody and Rick are the same person.

And they’re both leading survival groups.

Reiterating…Huggin’ is the Governor in a fur suit.

And both Woodbury and day care centers are equally ominous.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Zombies#The Walking Dead
TAGSDead StoryPARODYThe Walking Deadtoy storyWalking Dead Toy Story mashupZOMBIE STORYZombies

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 12 hours ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 4 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP