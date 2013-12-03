‘Deadline: The Nikki Finke Story’ is your new favorite fake trailer

If you haven’t been following the riveting tale of powerful Hollywood blogger (hi Grandma! That’s a description of a human being’s occupation!) Nikki Finke and her public ousting from Deadline.com, well, good for you and congratulations on your meaningful and fulfilling life. If you have been following the story, then this dramatization via Funny or Die will probably delight you — although it may not give your life purpose. Apologies.

Anyway, I loved it. And how much does Jean Smart look like the one decades old, black and white photo of Nikki Finke that exists?

Follow RIOT on Twitter