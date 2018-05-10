FOX

It took years of begging, pleading, and a violent proof of concept from Ryan Reynolds to get Deadpool made, and as we know that paid off. The first film was one of the biggest hits of 2016, so of course Deadpool himself is pleased to be part of a highly-successful franchise. He’s made that clear in the 4th-wall destroying marketing. But would the sequel be good? The first film was a pleasant little surprise of a flick, and most viewers had no idea what they were getting into with the kinda-sorta X-Men movie. With the element of surprise missing, how would viewers react?

With the first screenings emptying out and an embargo still in place for reviews until next week, reviewers are tweeting what they can, which is almost all overwhelming praise. Especially for the post-credit scene(s). Let’s take a look at the joyful applauding of what seems to be a bigger, better, weirder, bloodier, more violent film that also manages to be funnier.

Happy to report 'Deadpool 2' is a lot of fun and had me laughing beginning to end. Stuff after the credits is *awesome*. All the people added to the film were perfectly cast. Avoid spoilers. Always makes it a better experience. pic.twitter.com/4Q3Kr1ARPh — Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) May 10, 2018

Deadpool 2 rejoices in its R rating with sharper humor and a damn good deconstruction of modern blockbuster cinema. — J. Cole Clay (@WordsByCole) May 10, 2018

I didn't like the first Deadpool. DEADPOOL 2 beat me into submission until I was actually enjoying myself. Also it features my now favorite post credit scene. — Mike Ryan (@mikeryan) May 10, 2018

I'm still legit shocked that I enjoyed this movie. — Mike Ryan (@mikeryan) May 10, 2018