You Know That ‘Deadpool’ Test Footage Starring Ryan Reynolds? Blur Studio Just Officially Released It.

Yesterday Vince posted the leaked test footage from a Deadpool movie starring Ryan Reynolds, who totally did not play the character in a movie before shut up shut up that movie doesn’t exist. The test footage seemed to be the video we heard about back in 2012, when the director (Tim Miller) had purportedly animated 8 minutes of test footage (voiced by Ryan Reynolds) at his company, Blur Studio. Rob Liefeld described the footage as rated R (which fit with producer Lauren Shuler Donner’s statements) and as close to Deadpool as we can expect.
Confirming that the leaked footage was indeed a selection from the 8-minute test video, Blur Studios has just released this higher-res version:
There is so much about this to love. Bury me in chimichangas. My work here is done.
MAKE THIS MOVIE.
I really need this
I keep remembering great things from that script. Like how much Colossus is in it, basically just because. Fucking awesome. And all the Weapon X flashbacks but still with humor. Fuuuuck. Look at the sales of Deadpool stuff when this was being kicked around: How could they drop the ball so badly? Ugh.
You Know That ‘Deadpool’ Test Footage Starring Ryan Reynolds You Love? It Still Ain’t Happening.
Hello, darkness, my old friend…
It seems to have largely become the video game.
Hey was that game any good? Is it worth a play through? I’m looking for some winter vacation games and if I pay 15 or 20 bucks at Gamestop, I can overlook a lot of flaws.
@Uncle Phil yes, the game was pretty fun and I’d say worth $20 for winter vacation.
PROS: Deadpool’s hilarious, lots of weapons, murder gaggles of fools, cool cameos, quick playthrough
CONS: Not much of a plot, bad guys are repetitive (clones if I recall), gun targeting sucked, no replay value
Cool, thanks man. Unsurprisingly working long hours outdoors in the North Carolina summer has me planning ahead to cooler weather and shorter days.
If you need a second opinion: It’s a great game if you like Deadpool and God of War-esq combat. Not much more than that; it’s kind of like how South Park Stick of Truth is the greatest thing ever for South Park fans.
Thanks for the second opinion too. I dropped 15 bucks on the Captain America game and the Wolverine origins game last year and for that price, both were great fun. I wasn’t going to shell out 60 when the deadpool game came out, but for a 3rd of that the game sounds perfect.
GROW SOME BALLS HOLLYWOOD AND MAKE THIS HAPPEN
I’m never bought one Deadpool comic, but after watching that, I need this movie to happen.
Yes, yes yes!
This is…perfect
Ok. So obviously this is the most bad ass thing to come our way in eleventy years. I watched it 5 times yesterday. And twice today. The comments I read yesterday about the leaked script were all positive. What gives? How has this not yet been made?
The R rating. So if you want Deadpool, go see Mad Max next year. Not that this will be some sort of chore…
@Dan Mad Max is on the list already. This whole thing just makes me feel like I woke up on Christmas morning and all I got was mismatched socks.
To clarify: the list = list of movies I wouldn’t dream of missing
Yesssss. Why isn’t this in my theater yet?! Let’s make it happy Hollywood!
Ryan Reynolds reeeeeeeaaaally needs this, Hollywood. Like, really. Just let it happen.
Yeah, this is perfect for him.
Let’s all just pretend the Green Lantern shitshow never happened and move on.
Chris Pratt should help get this done as a solid to Mr. Reynolds. You know…for making us all forget Ryan Reynolds.
@Zero Charisma I was thinking Chris Pratt would be perfect as Deadpool as well, but I think that his Marvel movie (Guardians of the Galaxy) will do much better than Ryan Reynolds’ last attempt as a DC character… So the odds of that happening are pretty unlikely.
Dear Fox, More this less Fantastic Four.
Conspiracy theory: released this to calm the angry mob against FF? Knew they had gold and used as a distraction from epic fail FF?
Seriously, who watches this and then says “nah, let’s not do this,”?
Guys in suits at boardroom tables with C in their corporate job title.
riiiight!
It probably had something to do with the violence and language in the script… They don’t think a rated R superhero film will do well. It definitely won’t do nearly as well as other superhero films with that rating. That’s the problem, though. The studios think all films about comic book characters should bring in the same amount of money, so they spend a bunch of money on franchises that they think will work (Spiderman) and when they don’t do as well as the other films that are out (Captain America), it is considered a failure.
I consider that to be canon now.
Hate to say it, but this pretty much blows a taking Racoon out of the water. Do it Fox!
But he’s named after a Beatles song!
So crazy to think how long this has been on the back burner.
MAKE THIS HAPPEN, NOW DAMNIT.
I first saw it on youtube and glad they posted the video with a better quality. Damn, hollywood stop making spiderman and x-men movies and make this happen.
This kinda made me think of Ace Ventura as a super hero and I love it. God forbid we make a violent hero flick that’s dark, but not gritty.
Goddammit, why isn’t this a thing????
This saddens me.
Ryan Reynolds no way star Channing Tatum as Deadpool if they make a movie
Are you kidding me? I like Channing Tatum as much as anyone else, be I don’t think he could pull off Deadpool’s smartassedness like Reynolds can.
Nah man. Tatum has the physique to do it, but Reynolds is exactly the smarmy dick that the role requires.
Deadpool is much more about the humor than it is the action.
#teamReynolds
Where’s the other 6 minutes?
I mean, since we probably won’t get this movie any time soon because obviously making an R-Rated Superhero movie would be the worst thing ever and never make any money (Oh, hi Blade and Blade 2, I didn’t see you there), we could then at least watch 8 minutes of test footage a whole bunch.
I cannot think of a single other actor who could pull off Deadpool. This movie has to get made, it has to be entirely over-the-top, and absolutely must not be connected to any of the other Marvel movies out there.
You know what single other actor could pull it off? Dane Cook.
Jim. You are a terrible person.
Well, I was semi-serious, but after thinking about it, I think it could work. I mean, people hate the guy, but they have to admit he has the gift to just spout sayings out and talk and be that kind of guy that can bring that energy to the role. He also has that tone that Ryan Reynolds has.
So what if it’s rated R. Hell, to do a Deadpool movie right, it pretty much HAS to be rated R, and folks will still flock to see it.
If Kick Ass could have an audience then so can Deadpool!
El_MUERkO that is the issue, is Kick Ass 1-2 didn’t have the audience to pull this off. Both budgets were under $30M (compared to Batman Begins $150M budget) and Kick ass only grossed $96M World Wide (compared to Batman Begins $352M WW) and Kick Ass 2 only made $35M World Wide (compared to The Dark Knights $1B WW). To the producers they have good reason not to say yes to this just yet, as much as that sucks, it makes sense. Because the truth is, this film could not be done in the $30M range. The reason this leak happened wether they admit it or not was because someone wanted to test the audience and see what numbers, and what response they are looking at. In other words, the more likes, likes shares and good comments the more likely this might be able to happen. Another way is to go see rated R “blockbuster” type films to up the box office gross, so they see a financial model that might work.
This is a fantastic piece, but unless there is a solid business structure it won’t happen. As much as film is art, that art is still funded by a business…
Side Note: Of all the different versions of this release I can find, the views only add up to at most 600,000. That is not enough to warrant funding. So I suggest everyone on this page to share this video through Twitter/ Facebook, it will be way more effective than any petition, because they are getting a sample of what Box Office gross on this film might be. The other reason, is if half of their marketing is done for them before they even fund the film through free social media, then that cuts the $30M cost, on average, it takes to print and advertise a film, making it a more marketable structure….
In other words SHARE THIS VIDEO!
when they going to offically release the movie because i know for a fact they wont be able to make this without useing animation. but might
Is Ryan going to be OK with the whole burned to a crisp under the mask thing?
I wonder if they’d play it as Wade not knowing or not believing that he’s all scars. He takes off his mask plenty, but he (and we) see Ryan Reynolds, while everyone else sees a giant scab with a mouth, but here and there we see the real (scarred) Deadpool mixed in. Camera 1 = Ryan, Camera 2 = Deadpool.
@Champ Kind: That’s actually brilliant an plays into the whole Deadpool is completely insane thing. He looks stunning and dashing in his own mind.
10000% sure I’m going to see this
I sooooo want this to happen! Please make this happen!
need to stop messing around and just make the movie already, there are alot of deadpool fans out there and you already have the actor to play him, so stop jacking off and get on with this movie.
Sub in Chris Pratt basically playing Burt Macklin from Parks and Rec. and you have a deal.
That then opens the door to Deadpool kills Deadpool. But more importantly that opens the door for the Deadpool corps and the Bea Arthur. Ladypool, Dogpppol, Kidpool…..
So it seems that yet another copy of this test footage has been taken down. Screw you Fox!
I might be wrong, but theres certain parts of this in the way deadpool moves and talks, that hint hugely at Jim Carrey. The whole “I’m pregnant Trevor” bit, watch it back!
What the Hell, Fox? The smart thing would be to let the footage roll, not to shut it down at every turn. WTF are you doing?
They’d only make a profit of $50 million, hardly worth it to a Hollywood exec.
This looks real good. Wonder what the budget would be for a feature film though.
blah it’s down.
Who the fuck thought this wouldn’t be a hit. Blade and punisher have been r rated. Why not this?!
This looks awesome.
WTF!? Why was that movie not made!? That awesome and funny ALL at the same time. They should give the producers of Spiderman some lessons.
This movie should’ve BEEN made. Ryan Reynolds needs another hit the same way the Baha Men needed another hit after “Who Let The Dogs Out”. Always been an Reynolds fan but let’s be honest, R.I.P.D wasn’t shit and he needs a solid action comedy and Deadpool is the perfect vehicle to pull it off. The winner is us if done successful and Rated R to boot.
Alamo Drafthouses across the nation would be sold out with drunk 18-34 males to watch this movie, and then watch it again at the next showing to catch what they didn’t get the first time around, and then again to recover from their hangovers from the first two films.
You’re going to make triple the money the first day!
Judging by the comments, there would many of us chicks there too. Don’t worry, you don’t have to save us a seat. We’re good.
Watch the video in hd here
I want to see it… NOW !!!
Me gusta esto
Holy shit that was perfect… I am sad now. Blows that this will not be made.
If they make this movie I will buy three tickets just for myself. After the 3 to 4 Transformers movies I’ve sat through I deserve this damn it.
Do want! Still laughing at that drawing.
So the motorcycle rider sees a car spinning around at ludicrous towards him and his first thought is “I’m getting off my bike and shooting that thing”. How badass is that guy?!
That was very good. I read the leaked script a year or two ago and thought it was a blast, just a little too light on plot to be a great movie. It wouldn’t cost half as much as a regular superhero movie to make and if the rest of it was as good as this it would surely be worth it from both a business and artistic point of view.
It’s a Catch-22; Reynolds is the ideal actor to play Deadpool but he’s not the ideal actor to get it greenlit. But somebody with a brain needs to at least introduce this character into one of their tentpole movies to give the audience a taste.
funny thing is that if you try to play the youtube video it says it’s been taken down due to copyright claims by 20th century fox