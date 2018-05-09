Google

Deadpool knows how to market Deadpool. Deadpool also knows pop culture, which in turn — stay with me here — likely means he knows something about the job market outside of killing bad guys all day. Deadpool seems like a guy who knows about search engine optimization and best practices to get your articles ranked. Deadpool knows Google. He could be certified.

That’s why it makes total sense for Deadpool to somehow get in with Silicon Valley’s monolithic search engine-turned-verb. Deadpool wants to get the word out on Deadpool 2, and frankly, he’s the type of guy who has a working knowledge of just about anything. He’s a renaissance man. A killer with a brain that’s a mile wide and an inch deep. He also knows if the earth is flat, Kyrie.

