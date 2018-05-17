FOX

UPROXX’s Vince Mancini, in his Deadpool 2 review, has declared that the return of the Merc With A Mouth somehow delivers more than the original film against all the odds. That is to say, Ryan Reynolds once again successfully endears audiences through his admittedly annoying and over-the-top antihero with the help of a motley crew of more supporting characters than the first film. Deadpool’s continued success as an onscreen character remains remarkable — he intentionally pushes every button possible, simply because he can. And he doesn’t even do so to save the world, which is rather refreshing.

As audiences endure the final stretch ahead of the sequel, it’s worth reflecting upon the moment when the first Deadpool film truly began to click, and the character — Negasonic Teenage Warhead (played by Brianna Hildebrand) — who helped this happen. During the tail end of the exhilarating highway scene, Deadpool encounters Colossus and his mutant trainee. Wade, who can’t stand to be reprimanded by Colossus, attempts to fight him with disastrous results. One by one, Deadpool’s appendages turn to noodles, and yet, he persists. The resulting display is so absurd that even the humorless Negasonic, who functions as the film’s straight man, can’t help but laugh.

This scene was a delicious one, and the absurd moment in question followed the pair’s introduction, which saw Deadpool not only make a few wisecracks about her name (“What the sh*t? That’s the coolest name ever!”) but get judgy over teens’ notoriety for making sullen, mean comments while drowning in their own collective ennui. Here’s that moment for the rewatching.

This mutant, whose real name is Ellie Phimister, is an utter delight, especially when she tells Deadpool (of his assumptions), “You got me in a box.” She’s messing with him, and he doesn’t get it at all, which is the inevitable case for most adults who attempt to level with their younger counterparts while forgetting how it felt to be a teen. She’s also unwilling to let Deadpool’s shenanigans affect her, which is why she later insists upon finishing a tweet before heading into battle on her own terms.

More importantly, her powers (at least in the first film) were indispensable to Deadpool’s victory, so he didn’t have much of a choice in waiting on her (despite sarcastically commenting upon it in the process). That’s because whereas Deadpool uses guns, grenades, and katanas, and he and Colossus are essentially indestructible, Negasonic’s got the offensive powers. She can actually generate the power of a warhead, which is one of the coolest powers to wield. Yet unlike how she would have simply been characterized by her power in an X-Men film (like Banshee, Angel, and so many others), Negasonic gets fleshed out more as a person for Deadpool.