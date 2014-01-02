Deadpool revealed as Marvel’s mystery wedding groom

(CBR) Earlier this week, Marvel helped close out 2013 with a few teasers hinting at a bloody wedding in April, and today the publisher opens 2014 with the news that Wade Wilson has found himself a blushing bride.

Revealed at Nerdist, “Deadpool” co-writer Gerry Duggan explained that while Marvel is marketing this as a big, shocking event, the idea for the story began “more or less as a gag,” until editor Jordan White took to it.”[A]fter his misadventures, I guess you’d call them, in North Korea, in the story arc ‘The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly,’ [Deadpool] learned a lot about himself and why he is the way he is,” Duggan explained. “He doesn’t really have too much of a life. Yes, this is a knee-jerk reaction from a wounded guy to go out there and sort of do something crazy to sort of jump start a life, but there is a real emotional reason for doing it, so I think that will be the part that will resonate. Then the actual gags of the wedding will be fun too, but there is a real grounding to it, and that’s what will make it fun to explore.”

Check out artist Scott Koblish’s cover — which features nearly 250 characters, including the “Deadpool” creative team — and check back later for more details on Deadpool’s wedding!