‘Deadwood’ creator extends HBO deal, eyes Faulkner adaptations

David Milch has signed a new multi-year exclusive television deal with HBO, his production home for the past eight years.
In addition to the new production pact with the premium cable giant, Milch’s Redboard Productions has also reached an agreement with the William Faulkner Literary Estate, covering 19 Faulkner novels and 125 short stories.
Milch and Lee Caplin, the executor of the William Faulkner Literary Estate and CEO of Picture Entertainment Corp., will be developing Faulkner properties as possible series, movie and miniseries projects with HBO holding an exclusive first opportunity to finance, produce and distribute.
“I”m delighted to expand my longstanding relationship with HBO to encompass the adaptation of some of the most important literary works by any American writer into television films and series,” Milch stated. “As we embark on this ambitious project, our first commitment is to serve the material, and we look forward to identifying and collaborating with the best screenwriters and filmmakers to help each of the pieces find its ideal form onscreen.”
Co-creator and winner of multiple Emmys for “NYPD Blue,” Milch’s HBO creations have included “Deadwood” and “John From Cincinnati.” Milch’s latest HBO production, the horse-racing drama “Luck,” which will have a special sneak preview of its pilot on December 11, before the series officially premieres on January 29.
“We are especially pleased to continue our longstanding relationship with one of the industry”s most talented contemporary writers,” states Michael Lombardo, president, HBO Programming. “We know that whatever David brings to the HBO table will be exciting and innovative.”
Name recognition, but dead … Milch’s ideal creative partner.
Cool, but Honestly, I would have preferred the Deadwood wrap-up mini-series we were PROMISED by Milch and HBO. I just don’t care about
him anymore after the way he left all his fans hanging, so he could do John from Cincinnati….It just shows that you should not get invested
in something he does, he will pull the plug on his own projects when something shinier catches his eye.
Oh, Jesus Christ, get over yourself. I’d like more Deadwood as much as the next guy, but I don’t feel like I’m somehow entitled to it. Why do you feel Milch and HBO owe you something? They didn’t make Deadwood for your benefit, and you didn’t watch Deadwood for their benefit.
As one who was on the periphery of events, I feel it incumbent to step to David Milch’s defense again on this issue (though I’m sure he feels no need for such defense). It was never his intention to swap Deadwood for John From Cincinnati (a project that had been in development before Deadwood). It was his intention, as it is with many successful TV producers (David Kelley, Steven Bochco, Steven Cannell, Dick Wolf, etc.) to have more than one show on at a time. He was quite livid that HBO canceled Deadwood. There’s blame to toss around about that cancellation, but don’t toss it at Milch. He was sucker-punched, and then left to “share” the blame by the network’s public statements. If it had been up to him, there would have been a season 4, and, failing that, the movie wrap-ups. Don’t fall for the canard that he abandoned the show. Quite the opposite is true.
Jim Beaver
Yes. What Jim said. HBO canceled the show because of budget overruns and a legal dispute with Paramount (with whom they shared the rights), then made Milch the fall guy.