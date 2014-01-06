Dear Academy members: Don’t forget these contenders

No one likes to be told what to do, but with just two real days left for Academy members to submit their votes for the 86th Academy Awards ask our Oscar friends to indulge us in some unsolicited advice. It may be their last chance to do the right thing before history is signed, sealed and delivered.
To be frank, we have compiled a list of potential nominees Academy members should seriously consider or re-consider before submitting their ballots. And, most importantly, these aren’t unrealistic long shots who don’t have a chance on getting in. These are deserving nominees battling it out to make the cut. Sure, Scarlett Johansson work in “Her” is going to be a stretch in the best supporting actress race, but if any vocal performance is going to make history it may be this one. Amy Adams, Oscar Isaac, James Franco and Chris Cooper face tough odds of making the cut in incredibly competitive categories, but we’re hopeful Oscar voters can deliver a pleasant surprise or two (as they usually do). A few others may already be safe and are ready to be announced on Thursday, Jan. 16, but it doesn’t hurt to throw out one last heap of praise where we can, does it?
So, whether you’re an Academy member, a relative of one (spread the word) or just a fan of the awards season game check out these 10 contenders who need a second look in the story gallery below.
Do you think any of these potential nominees will head to the Dolby Theater to partake in Oscar glory? Share your thoughts below.
Amy Adams has been over recognized.
Spring Breakers was terrible. Franco, one-note caricature.
Am I the only one who thought Amy Adams’s performance was kind of a mess? Adele Exarchopoulos, Julie Delpy, and Greta Gerwig are infinitely more deserving than her.
And Brie Larson. Love Amy, but recognize her for Her if you want. Not that mess of a performance.
Agree with your rationale for Scarlett Johansson. As a matter of fact, there was a missed opportunity 45 years ago when Stanley Kubrick replaced Martin Balsam’s already recorded voice of HAL 9000 with Douglas Rain for 2001: A Space Odyssey. The Academy should have set precedent then.
I would personally like to nominate Amy Adam’s American Hustle wardrobe. Her performance may have been fine, but I’m not sure because I kept getting distracted.
James Franco for that performance, lol.
Amy Adams has been given unnecessary nominations before, so I agree she has been over-recognized.
This performance she possibly could be nominated but category confusion is probably not going to help her.
Sally Hawkins – now I agree with that.
Greg, need more in-depth reasoning as to why Gravity should be a production nominee. It seems like all visual effects to me. What do we see in the film that are actual set pieces?
Whether built physically or in the computer, all the set pieces Greg describes have to be designed and overseen by the Production design team. Whether the team they are overseeing are building the sets with nails or ones and zeros, it is still a production design effort. And the Production design team deserves to win in this case (I’m shocked to read they may be on the bubble for a nomination!), just like other production design teams whose work combined physical sets and cgi have won before (ROTK, Avatar). Just as with cinematography, you can’t just say it’s all visual effects when you credit Gravity. The cinematographer and the designers are as responsible for the overall achievement of their parts of the movie here as they would be on any other movie. And in this movie, everybody in these departments had to do revolutionary work to make it a reality. As Greg implied, the designers had to find ways to build physical sets that integrated with the unusual filming techniques that were developed to shoot the actors in a way that sold the reality of space.
Yes, the award is for production design, not set-building. (Though there’s more physical work in Gravity than you may think.)
very interesting…so whats the difference between visual effects and production design?
The Production Designer designs the sets and makes sure they are built properly. The Visual Effects team is responsible for making sure it looks believable when it is something other than the actually thing being filmed. But that includes not just set pieces but environments (like Planet Earth) and cg versions of Bullock and Clooney and smoothing out the seems between the real and the cg characters in the same shot. Thing is, film is hugely collaborative and no one artist’s or department’s work is completely independent from other artists. The Prod. Designers designed incredible real and virtual sets for Gravity. It couldn’t have made it to the screen without help from the Visual Effects crew, but then the Visual Effects Artists’ work wouldn’t look so good if they weren’t themselves collaborating with top Prod. designers, cinematographer and Director.
I must agree that Amy adams has been over recognized.While I thought adams was good it wasn’t an Oscar worthy performance. Overall, I really loved the film and I was very impressed by Jennifer Lawrence and her tragic/comedic performance
And that’s Amy Adams not Amy adams. Silly caps lock doesn’t always lock. My apologies.
No mention of Brie Larson for ‘Short Term 12’? Or ‘Short Term 12’ for Adapted Screenplay? Interesting that the only thing from the film that is mentioned is it’s original song (which I agree is worthy of mentioning). The film deserves much more than that.
I would say Paulina García who gave the best performance of the year with Gloria, I HOPE MEMBERS OF THE ACADEMY YOU CAN NOMINATE HER BECAUSE SHE IS AMAZING.
Broken record.
I’m a big Amy Adams fan, but I must concur with other comments, she’s been given plenty of Academy love over the years (that ‘The Master’ nomination was unnecessary)and her performance in ‘Hustle’ just didn’t strike me as that great.
It’s about time for the Academy to consider a Best Vocal Performance category to recognize the dozens of animated voice work and performances like Ms. Johansson that are done every year. It isn’t like there’s a short supply of award-worthy work being done behind those mics.
I can’t cosign on that “Dallas Buyers” script. I didn’t particularly care for anything about that film but the acting. I thought the writing, directing, and especially editing, was problematic.
Dear Academy, don’t forget JC Chandor’s superlative direction for “All is Lost”! Or Miles Teller’s performance in “The Spectacular Now”! Or the writing in “Out of the Furnace”! Or how about Isaiah Washington’s chilling performance in “Blue Caprice”?!
Re: Best Vocal Performance – please, please no. Let’s keep the Oscars competitive. It’s hard for performances to crack the 20 nominations we already allow, and it should be.
“It isn’t like there’s a short supply of award-worthy work being done behind those mics.”
Except that there actually is. Everyone’s mind goes to Johansson and Andy Serkis. Sure. But that’s two – ever. Certainly not even close to the level necessary to justify an additional annual category. There would need to be at least 50 deserving candidates every year to warrant such an addition. There usually isn’t even two.
Check these lists out: [en.wikipedia.org]
And let me know if you’re comfortable with “Academy Award Winner Jay Baruchel.”
@KBJR . I agree about Amy Adams’ weak and unsturdy performance in American Hustle. But , she was much better than the shoddy and ridiculously overpraised performance from Jennifer Lawrence . Lawrence didn’t know what she was doing with her performance .
Not only should Amy Adams be a contender, but also co-star Christian Bale for American Hustle.
Nope.
Yep.
He’s the weakest link.
I disagree with the comments on Amy Adams. I thought she delivered that character perfectly, she did what she had to do with the little she was given. I don’t think she’s nomination-worthy, given that Brie Larson, Julie Delpy and Kate Winslet are better than her, but she doesn’t deserve the bad criticism she’s been getting. For me, she was best in show alongside Bradley Cooper.
For me, Bradley Cooper is #3, losing only to Michael Fassbender and Jared Leto, and he nailed the part. The guy is a jerk and he made him likeable making good things that could come off as annoying with a lesser actor, but with him, it’s different.
Jennifer Lawrence has only a few scenes and she also makes great use of them all as we all know she would given that she is a great actress, but please, Lupita, Julia Roberts AND Margo Martindale are far better.
It’s difficult to know whether Gandolfini is weak/on-the-cusp or a slam dunk for an Oscar nod, but I hope he makes it in and wins. I think he’s by far the best contender in his category.
Don’t forget “Her” for Best Production Design, Best Costume Design, and Best Cinematography.
Thank you for including James Franco in the list. Spring Breakers was my favorite movie of 2013, even though there’s not one single thing I can identify with in the movie (other than having been to Florida before, not during Spring Break though). Others I loved included Her, 20 Feet From Stardom, Frances Ha, The Look of Love, What Maisie Knew, Philomena (hey, I’m a Steve Coogan fan, ok?), Antiviral, Carmina or Blow Up, Warm Bodies, No, The Way, Way Back, Museum Hours, Europe Report and Short Term 12, just to name a very few. I saw 302 movies in the theater in 2013, and even though I saw so many that were so very, very good, Spring Breakers hit me on such a visceral level that it stayed on the top of my list, even surprising myself. If Oscar voters completely ignore the movie, as I expect they will, I’m happy with the recognition it’s gotten so far. I’m a straight woman btw. The boobs did nothing for me.
It’s so… interesting… to me how divisive Amy Adams’ performance in American Hustle is. I started to type that it’s “surprising,” but, really, it’s not surprising. I for one think she was fantastic – possibly the best performance she has given, and I say this as a huge fans of hers – but I also understand why some people didn’t respond to her character.
If nothing else, sometimes I think the controversy around a performance like that, like the controversy around Franco’s, or the controversy around the whole film Wolf of Wall Street, can be the greatest tribute to a performance. I love that Adams took risks with her performance, and tried different things and maybe even made some questionable acting decisions. It feels more human to me that way.
One of Adams’ consistent strengths as an actor has been her willingness to be vulnerable and uncertain on screen. Too many performances, especially in the age of gazillions of takes and test-screenings and reshoots and alternative edits, have become so self-assured as to become mechanical and cartoonish. I think Adams has always avoided that trap.
And since everyone seems to mention how she has been “over-recognized”…. my two cents is that she didn’t deserve a nomination for Doubt, but she ought to have bested Melissa Leo for The Fighter.
You couldn’t have written about Adele Exarchopoulos instead? Amy Adams doesn’t need the extra attention, Adele does. She’s struggling to stay in the conversation for Best Actress which is really unfair because she gives the performance of the year!