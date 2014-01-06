Dear Academy members: Don’t forget these contenders

No one likes to be told what to do, but with just two real days left for Academy members to submit their votes for the 86th Academy Awards ask our Oscar friends to indulge us in some unsolicited advice. It may be their last chance to do the right thing before history is signed, sealed and delivered.

To be frank, we have compiled a list of potential nominees Academy members should seriously consider or re-consider before submitting their ballots. And, most importantly, these aren’t unrealistic long shots who don’t have a chance on getting in. These are deserving nominees battling it out to make the cut. Sure, Scarlett Johansson work in “Her” is going to be a stretch in the best supporting actress race, but if any vocal performance is going to make history it may be this one. Amy Adams, Oscar Isaac, James Franco and Chris Cooper face tough odds of making the cut in incredibly competitive categories, but we’re hopeful Oscar voters can deliver a pleasant surprise or two (as they usually do). A few others may already be safe and are ready to be announced on Thursday, Jan. 16, but it doesn’t hurt to throw out one last heap of praise where we can, does it?

So, whether you’re an Academy member, a relative of one (spread the word) or just a fan of the awards season game check out these 10 contenders who need a second look in the story gallery below.

Do you think any of these potential nominees will head to the Dolby Theater to partake in Oscar glory? Share your thoughts below.