Dear Hollywood, Please Stop Character Assassinating Ramses II

This December, cinema returns to the land of ancient Egypt with Ridley Scott's 'Exodus: Gods and Kings.' And with it, another nail is hammered into the coffin of historical accuracy.

Hollywood seems to have hard time with Egyptian history. All those consonants in places where they have no business being. All those words that clearly need to buy a vowel. So it makes sense, in the mind of a crazy person with a vendetta against history, to pit Moses against his frenemy Ramses II simply because we can pronounce his name. But this is basically as historically inaccurate as when Disney pit a Tyrannosaurus Rex and a Stegosaurus against each other in 'Fantasia'.

Worse, it perpetuates a FAR MORE BORING STORY then what actually – probably, maybe, more likely – happened. Yes even when given a fantastic musical score…looking at you 'The Prince of Egypt.' But it doesn't have to be this way. The smear campaign against Ramses II must stop. The dude just wanted to build some kick ass pyramids and this is the thanks he gets? Meanwhile the real story of intrigue and family dysfunction is just collecting dust, patiently waiting for its day in the sun.

First, we have to set the timeline. Put aside for a moment the ridiculousness of asking for historical accuracy in a film with rivers of blood and plagues of frogs. It's not like we don't know when all this epic smiting went down. If we're using the Bible as the source material – which obviously duh – we need a frame of reference for when those hedonistic Egyptians got the righteous smackdown. Luckily, 1 Kings 6:1 to the rescue!

“In the four hundred and eightieth year after the Israelites came out of Egypt, in the fourth year of Solomon”s reign over Israel, in the month of Ziv, the second month, he began to build the temple of the Lord.”

Okay, so Solomon built his fancy temple almost 500 years after Moses and company cut and run. Solomon was cool dude (when he wasn't threatening to cut babies in half) who left a very definite historical record. The 4th year of his reign would have been approximately 966 B.C. Do some math there and you've got the Jewish community giving Egypt the finger around 1446 B.C. But wait a damn minute, Ramses II ruled from 1279 – 1213 BC which is like two hundred years after Egyptians had to figure out how to build their own stone temples.