Death Cab, My Morning Jacket announce summer tours

Two major alt-rock acts with really long names will be making the rounds in North America this summer.

First off, Death Cab for Cutie – who are coming off both a #3 Billboard debut for their latest album “Codes and Keys” as well as a nomination for Best Alternative Music Album at this year’s Grammys – will follow up their current spring tour featuring Magik*Magik Orchestra with a run of summer dates beginning June 30 in Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ontario and continuing through July 22 at the Firefly Music Festival in Dover, DE.

My Morning Jacket, meanwhile, will follow up the completion of their European tour as well as a round of festival dates this spring and summer with a proper North American leg beginning August 3 in Denver, CO and wrapping up on August 26 in Raleigh, NC. The band will be supported by Seattle group Band of Horses on all stops.

My Morning Jacket is currently touring behind their latest album “Circuital”, which debuted at #5 on the Billboard 200 and was also nominated for Best Alternative Music Album at this year’s Grammys. Band of Horses are currently prepping their fourth studio effort for release later this year.

Tickets for the Death Cab tour go on sale this Wednesday for members of the band’s official fan club, and to the general public on Friday. Tickets for the MMJ dates go on sale for their official fan club members on Wednesday and to the public beginning on Saturday. In addition, the band is offering a free MP3 download of their live performance of “Wonderful (The Way I Feel)” (performed at Madison Square Garden last December with Band of Horses frontman Ben Bridwell) for those who “Like” their official Facebook page.

You can check out the list of tour dates for both groups below. For more details, you can visit the official Death Cab and MMJ websites.

Death Cab for Cutie tour dates:

4/30 N. Bethesda, MD @ Strathmore – SOLD OUT

5/01 Knoxville, TN @ Tennessee Theatre

5/03 Dallas, TX @ McFarlin Auditorium

5/04 Austin, TX @ The Moody Theater – SOLD OUT

5/06 Mesa, AZ @ Mesa Arts Center

5/07 Los Angeles, CA @ Walt Disney Concert Hall – SOLD OUT

5/08 Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater – SOLD OUT

5/09 Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater – SOLD OUT

5/10 Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater

5/11 Portland, OR @ Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

5/13 Seattle, WA @ The Paramount Theatre – SOLD OUT

6/30 Niagara-on-the-Lake, ON @ The Commons (w/The Tragically Hip)

7/01 Barrie, ON @ Burl”s Creek (w/The Tragically Hip)

7/03 Cleveland, OH @ Jacobs Pavilion

7/04 Rochester Hills, MI @ Meadow Brook

7/05 Milwaukee, WI @ Summerfest

7/07 Des Moines, IA @ 80/35 Music Festival

7/08 Lawrence, KS @ Liberty Music Hall

7/09 Springfield, MO @ Gilloz Theatre

7/10 Tulsa, OK @ Cain”s Ballroom

7/12 Chicago, IL @ “The Taste of Chicago”

7/13 Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE

7/14 Charlottesville, VA @ nTelos Wireless Pavilion

7/15 Cincinnati, OH @ Bunbury Music Festival

7/17 Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

7/19 Montclair, NJ @ Wellmont Theatre

7/20 Holyoke, MA @ Mountain Park

7/21 Cooperstown, NY @ Ommegang Brewery

7/22 Dover, DE @ Firefly Music Festival

My Morning Jacket tour dates:

% = $1 from each ticket will be donated to the local charity listed

* = with Band Of Horses

^ = with Trombone Shorty

+ = with Trampled By Turtles

# = with Shabazz Palaces

5/04: Memphis, TN @ Beale Street Music Festival

5/05: New Orleans, LA @ New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival

7/13: Louisville, KY @ Forecastle Festival

7/14: Louisville, KY @ Forecastle Festival (performance)

7/15: Louisville, KY @ Forecastle Festival

7/28: Newport, RI @ Newport Folk Festival

8/03: Denver, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre^*% (Flobots.org)

8/04: Denver, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre^*% (Platteforum)

8/06: Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Theatre*% (Operation Breakthrough)

8/07: Lincoln, NE @ Pinewood Bowl Amphitheater*% (Community Corps)

8/08: St. Louis, MO @ Peabody Opera House*% (Safe Connections)

8/10: Minneapolis, MN @ Somerset Amphitheater+*% (Free Arts and The Current Public Radio)

8/12: Columbus, OH @ LC Pavilion*% (Franklinton Gardens and Wexner Center For the Arts)

8/14: Detroit, MI @ Meadow Brook*% (Do Foundation)

8/15: Toronto, ON @ Echo Beach at Molson Canadian Amphitheatre*

8/17: Philadelphia, PA @ Mann Center for the Performing Arts*% (Urban Blazers)

8/18: Washington, DC @ Merriweather Post Pavilion*% (826DC)

8/19: Brooklyn, NY @ Williamsburg Park#% (Sy’s Fund)

8/21: Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE*% (Gateway To The Arts)

8/22: Chicago, IL @ Pritzker Pavilion*% (Advanced Art Education Program at Gallery 37)

8/24: Atlanta, GA @ Verizon Wireless Amphitheatre*% (West Atlanta Watershed Alliance)

8/25: Charlotte, NC @ Time Warner Cable Uptown Amphitheater*% (Neuse Riverkeeper Foundation)

8/26: Raleigh, NC @ Raleigh Amphitheater*% (Charlotte Tree Fund)