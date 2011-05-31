Death Cab, My Morning Jacket, DMB, Eddie Vedder lead new May 31 releases

It’s a rock bonanza this week with new releases from Death Cab for Cutie, My Morning Jacket, Flogging Molly, Eddie Vedder and Dave Matthews Band on May 31. Then, of course, New Kids on the Block’s Jordan Knight is sure to make all the ladies scream. Are any of the titles likely to dislodge Lady Gaga’s â€œBorn This Wayâ€ from the No. 1 spot? No, but they should log some strong numbers.

Kate Bush, â€œDirector’s Cutâ€ (Fish People/EMI): British singing icon revamps 11 songs from 1989’sÂ â€œThe Sensual Worldâ€ and 1993’s â€œThe Red Shoes” on this new effort.

Death Cab for Cutie, â€œCodes and Keysâ€ (Atlantic): Fronted by alterna-hit â€œYou Are A Tourist,â€ â€œCodes and Keysâ€ is the Bellingham, Wash.- quartet’s seventh studio album and is filled with gentle, low-key, melodic rock.

Flogging Molly, â€œSpeed of Darknessâ€ (SideOne Dummy): College faves and Celtic punk rockers recorded their latest in a church near Asheville, N.C. with producer Ryan Hewillt, best known for his work with Avett Bros. and Red Hot Chili Peppers.

Jordan Knight, â€œUnfinishedâ€ (JK Music/Mass Appeal): Two weeks after New Kids on the Block release their album with bandmates Backstreet Boys, NKOTB’s Knight goes it alone with his first solo album since 2006’s â€œLove Songs.â€ Could someone explain to me how he can still be a new kid when he’s 41?

Dave Matthews Band, â€œLive At Wrigley Fieldâ€ (Bama Rags/RCA): Hardcore fans will have, of course, taped the show, but for the rest of us, here’s a chance to grab our own copy of the group’s 2010 Chi-Town show.



My Morning Jacket, â€œCircuitalâ€ (ATO): Louisville alt-rockers latest was recorded in their hometown and Nashville with lead singer Jim James and Tucker Martine (R.E.M., the Decemberists) at the help. From the quietly building title track to the retro, funky â€œHoldin’ On to Black Metal,â€ MMJ mixes it up on its first release since 2008’s â€œEvil Urges.â€Â Fans won’t want to miss the live YouTube stream of the band’s 5/31 concert directed by Todd Haynes.

The Vaccines, â€œWhat Did You Expect From the Vaccines?â€ (Columbia): British rockers attempt to dominate on this side of the Atlantic following the album’s No. 4 debut in the U.K. Catch them on tour with the Arctic Monkeys this summer.

Eddie Vedder, â€œUkulele Songsâ€ (Monkey Wrench): Pearl Jam frontman’s solo album salutes the ukulele with this album of originals and covers. Also out on May 31, â€œWater on the Road: Eddie Vedder Live,â€ from Aug. 16-17, 2008 solo shows at Warner Theater, Washington, D.C.Â

