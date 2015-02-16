The toughest choices the Academy ever had to make for Oscars

The last couple of years have really come down to the wire as the Oscar race has rarely been so seemingly close. And when there's a close race, you can bet – at least in some quarters – there is plenty of handwringing over ballot selections going on. This year voters are trying to decide between frontrunners like “Birdman” and “Boyhood” while passion for just about every other Best Picture nominee has been spread thin. But what are the toughest choices the Academy ever had to make?
I looked at Oscar history and, subjectively speaking, spotlighted a few races that certainly would have had me flipping a coin at the end of the day. And maybe more than a few Academy members, too. Had I drilled down into the below-the-line or even screenplay categories, this list probably would have known no end. So I froze it at Best Picture and acting categories, which offered plenty to chew on. I certainly don't envy the Academy any of these decisions.
Love this idea for a list — this year alone, I’m finding it particularly difficult to make “should win” picks for Best Actor (Carell? Cooper?), Best Supporting Actor (Ruffalo? Hawke?) and, hardest of all, Best Foreign Language Film (Ida? Leviathan? Timbuktu?).
However, the choice between Saving Private Ryan and Shakespeare in Love is a moot one for me — The Thin Red Line is leagues ahead of either.
Not according to actual War veterans it’s not.
Why do you think The Thin Red Line was going for accuracy? Or that veterans should be the only ones who determine the quality of a war film?
Agreed that “The Thin Red Line” is leagues ahead of the two. But, obviously, it was never going to win, alas.
Due respect to WWII veterans — and that’s a lot of respect — but we’re not necessarily looking for the same things in a war film. (This falls under the same category as all those “what astronauts think of Gravity” takedowns from last year. Cinema is a reflection of reality, not a slave to it.)
I love how much I disagree with those actor “should wins” in your comment, Guy. I’m scared to see your actress choices. ;-)
Peck vs. O’Toole was perhaps the the most unfair of all of the choices in which there literally was no wrong choice to make.
You could convincingly make an argument for all of the others that the Academy made the right choice (like with Steiger) or the wrong choice (like with Shakespeare in Love), but with Peck and O’Toole, both of them would’ve been the right choice. In cases such as that, it’s amazing there aren’t more ties.
I think back to Sean Penn’s wins as almost “make-ups” for his not winning for Dead Man Walking. Mystic River, and his performance, doesn’t just border on over-dramatic hysterics, the film and his performance boldly step over that line. Bill Murray’s understated, and better, performance stood no chance.
The idea of “make-up” Oscar wins I think are also paralleled in what’s happened to Tom Hanks, in which he’s seems to be paying for his own and Forrest Gump’s Oscar wins in 1995.
I mean, he wasn’t even nominated for Apollo 13, and didn’t win for perhaps his finest performance ever in Cast Away, losing to Russell Crowe who was very good with a commanding screen presence in Gladiator, but not nearly as great as what Hanks brought to the screen that year.
Then of course, he also lost another deserving Oscar for Saving Private Ryan, though that film seemed to lose a lot of deserving Oscars that year, though Hanks lost to Roberto Benigni, and that may be one of the worst Oscar picks ever.
So I wonder, had Hanks and Gump not won any Oscars in 1995, would Hanks, and not Day-Lewis, had become the first three-time male best actor winner, picking up trophies for Saving Private Ryan and Cast Away?
Spencer Tracy died 17 days after shooting ended on Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner in June 1967, not shortly after the Oscars the following year.
This was a great look back at what must have been close races. Thank you for saying Shakespeare in Love is an amazing piece of work. I’m so tired of it being called one of the Academy’s worst choices. Saving Private Ryan was a powerful film with amazing sequences, but I thought then and now that Shakespeare in Love was the overall superior film. I think they got it right with the Pic/Director split.
I guess many people thought Annette Bening might win for American Beauty, but Hillary Swank’s work in Boys Don’t Cry is the most extraordinary performance I’ve seen since Meryl in Sophie’s Choice.
Yes, I meant shortly after shooting. A slip. Thanks!
Yes! American Beauty is one of my favorite films, and Annette Bening is fantastic in it…but Hilary Swank’s performance was on another level.
I still go back and forth. Bening might be the best thing about “American Beauty.”
All About Eve did not win Best Actor, but Supporting Actor (George Sanders).
Excellent article btw!
How about the Best Picture line-ups of 1974, 1975 and 1976? How do you chose between The Conversation, The Godfather Part II or Chinatown? How ridiculous is it to pick one movie as ‘the best’ from a list that includes such diverse masterpieces as Jaws, One Flew over the Cuckoo’s Nest, Nashville and Dog Day Afternoon (I’ve never really liked Barry Lyndon)? And the most impossible choice of all: Network, All The President’s Men or Taxi Driver? Any of those three could be number one on my all-time list, depending on the mood I’m in. Sometimes, not being an Academy member can be a relief …
“And the most impossible choice of all: Network, All The President’s Men or Taxi Driver?”
Funny thing is the Academy didn’t choose any of these, but went for Rocky instead. Still wondering how they came up with that.
Thing to remember with Rocky is that Stallone wasn’t “Stallone” at that point. He was a struggling actor/writer who had persevered with the Rocky script through really tough times. I remember having the story/script as a reading assignment in High School English BEFORE the movie was made. (That script was sort of like “The Princess Bride” script, famously unmade for many years).
Having that film win was sort of an underdog, feel -good story much like when Jack Palance or Marisa Tomei won.
Little did the academy know that Sly would turn into a meathead action star just a few years later.
Choosing between “Jaws” “Barry Lyndon” and “Nashville” would’ve been near impossible for me. Would’ve changed my choice every minute. ’74 is also tough, though I give slight edge to Chinatown. ’76, I’d give to Taxi Driver, but after heavy, heavy thought.
Kris,
What is your list for the most “egregious” Oscar wins? Those wins that make you scratch your head and wonder, “What were they thinking?”
Like for example, for me, the most egregious Best Picture winner isn’t Shakespeare in Love, but A Beautiful Mind, which is just the worst kind of Oscar bait trash film, and plays with the idea of “make up” Oscars, this time for Ron Howard, whose best film and directing in Apollo 13 went up against an equally-deserving Braveheart, so the Academy was looking for a reason to reward him.
But The Fellowship of the Ring was arguably not only the best film of that year, but perhaps the decade as a whole, and as a cultural marker, is worth ten times A Beautiful Mind.
Going back to the 1990’s for Best Picture winners, there is so much not to like about that decade. I don’t “hate” Forrest Gump like many others, but I still can’t believe it beat out Shawshank and Pulp Fiction. Or how The English Patient beats Fargo. Or Shakespeare beats Saving Private Ryan. Or Dances with Wolves beats Goodfellas.
There’s a lot of questionable Oscar decisions in that decade, that’s for sure.
Would you call it the most questionable decade? The 1950’s were pretty bad, too. I mean, The Searchers wasn’t nominated for ANYTHING, and The Greatest Show on Earth, perhaps the worst Best Picture winner ever, won over High Noon and The Quiet Man.
So I dunno, there’s wrong-headed choices in every decade, but the 1950’s and 1990’s may be the worst.
I think you should cut Shakespeare a bit of slack, Matt (you mentioned it three times). Is the movie campy to the extreme? Absolutely. But it’s also absurdly entertaining, and boasts one of the most satisfying third acts you’ll find in any Hollywood comedy.
John,
I said it’s not the most egregious Best Picture winner.
What more would you like me to say?
That it’s a good movie!
I never intimated that it wasn’t. Why you need my personal validation for the film is worrying.
Understanding that all of this is opinion and subjective, I don’t believe it was a film deserving of awards.
This does not make it a bad film.
Confused as to what you’re reading into a lighthearted comment. I just think the Shakespeare vs. Ryan thing is a bit overstated.
Dude… I’m yanking your chain.
There’s also the year where they had to choose between Nicholson for Chinatown and Pacino for Godfather Part II and went with Art Carney.
Sean Penn. Two Oscar wins where the guy that came in second to him would have been more fun to see win.
The Bening-Swank thing is crazy. Two times where she showed up late and took what could have been her win away.
Imagine the butterfly effect if Million Dollar Baby had ended up coming out the following year.
Aviator and Scorsese win Picture/Director. Clive Owen probably wins Supporting Actor. Actress would have been tough. Maybe Bening but also could have been Imelda Staunton or Winslet.
Then, what does Million Dollar Baby still win if it comes out the following year? Does it beat Crash and Brokeback?
Staunton’s performance was a juggernaut that year for me, left me moved, sick and sad. That was hands down my Oscar choice.
What an article! In my opinion, Bening gave one of the greatest actress performances of all time in AB, but I’m also completely fine with Swank’s win.
While I understand that the industry was indecisive on Swank v. Bening, it is truly hard to imagine the former’s transformative work being ignored. Bening has fallen short multiple times, and she certainly deserves to be rewarded at some point. But Swank’s Boys Don’t Cry performance is one for the ages and a truly important win from a gender and sexual identity standpoint.
Ones I personally would have added:
The King’s Speech vs. The Social Network (2010)
Marion Cotillard vs. Julie Christie (2007)
Ben Kingsley vs. Jim Broadbent vs. Ian McKellen (2001)
Annette Bening vs. Hilary Swank vs. Kate Winslet vs. Imelda Staunton vs. Catalina Sandino Moreno (2004)
Kathryn Bigelow vs. James Cameron (2009)
The only ones on the list that are truly, terribly hard for me to pick were Sean Penn vs Mickey Rourke, No Country for Old Men vs There Will Be Blood and Gregory Peck vs peter O’Toole. I know the Coens made a masterpiece…but I think There Will Be Blood will be talked about for decades to come.
Rebecca vs. The Grapes of Wrath and Hitchcock vs. Ford (1940)
The Best Years of Our Lives vs. It’s a Wonderful Life (1946)
The Bridge on the River Kwai vs. 12 Angry Men and Lean vs. Lumet (1957)
You wonder if the voters of 1962 would have picked O’Toole had they known then that he would never win. All due respect to Peck, but O’Toole as Lawrence dominates one of the greatest films ever made.
I thought Swank’s win in 1999 was a fairly easy call, in large part because I’m just not a fan of American Beauty. But the 2004 win … while it’s not supposed to be a consideration, you could have forgiven a voter for thinking “Is this really someone we want to give a second Oscar to?”
Adrien Brody (The Pianist) vs Daniel Day-Lewis (Gangs of New York): It was tough but the more deserving won, imo.
Ben Kingsley (Ghandi) vs Dustin Hoffman (Tootsie): Dusty, for me.
Peter Finch (Network) vs Robert De Niro (Taxi Driver): Suuuper tough.
Cher (Moonstruck) vs Glenn Close (Fatal Attraction): Cher is great, Close is iconic.
Holly Hunter (The Piano) vs Angela Bassett (What’s Love Got To Do With It): Still think they got this right.
This is a fantastic article! These unanswerable debates are what got me interested in the awards for movies in the first place. I wonder if any from this year would be included, I would guess that Best Picture and Best Actor are probably the toughest ones to vote on.
The other one that I would add is Best Actor from 2005. Phillip Seymour Hoffman vs. Heath Ledger. Two of the finest actors of their time, and in hindsight it is such a tragedy and a shock that less than 10 years later they would both be gone. I am glad they both would become Oscar winners, but Ledger’s performance in Brokeback is still one of the finest I’ve ever seen, and PSH transformed into Capote. That’s a toss-up if I ever saw one.
Always fun to go back and review these. The Peck v. O’Toole choice makes my head explode.
I like “Funny Girl” quite a bit – perhaps even more than “The Lion in Winter”. And of course there’s some nuance, if you will, in the facts that Kate had already won twice, and Barbra probably tied because she was granted early Academy membership. But HOW is it a tough choice between Kate and Barbra? It’s Kate all the way, folks! The way she handled all of the dialogue and tone shifts was magnificent to behold. Barbra was good, but Kate was beyond that.
Also, I can’t say I was that impressed with the Best Actor lineup. Sid Poitier (in either film) was better than all of them. But given the choices, Steiger would be my choice too.
For me, the toughest choice would’ve been Best Picture in 1979. Two all-time greats (All That Jazz and Apocalypse Now), two very very good but slightly less ambitious films (Kramer, Norma Rae), and one nice little movie (Breaking Away) that, in my vote, would’ve probably won most other years. The fact that they were all pitted against each other is just wrong.
Thanks I will just go with Benedict Cumberbatch in the Imitation Game.
Pacino vs. DeNiro (1975) would have been easy for me: PACINO.
I would have given Nicholson hist first Oscar for Five Easy Pieces, The Last Detail or Chinatown. (Or Carnal Knowledge, not nominated.)
That was a real Freudian slip. Now I’m imagining DeNiro as McMurphy…
There Will Be Blood was not a difficult choice for the Academy at large. The Academy was simply not going to go for it. They have amply shown that PTA is not their cup of tea. PTA has mounted 2 similarly imposing pictures with little purchase from the Academy.
Actually even the Coens are not the Academy’s cup of tea. Even when they delivered in a instant classic masterpiece last year, the Academy did not bite.
How about The Aviator vs Million Dollar Baby in 2004, Pan’s Labyrinth vs The Lives of Others in 2006, Tom Hooper & The King’s Speech vs David Fincher & The Social Network in 2010 and Jennifer Lawrence vs Jessica Chastain in 2012.
Pan’s Labyrinth vs. The Lives of Others is a great one.
“Tom Hooper & The King’s Speech vs David Fincher & The Social Network in 2010”
This shouldn’t have been a tough choice.
My big one is Titanic vs L.A. Confidential in 1998. Travesty.
Choosing between “North by Northwest,” “Wild Strawberries,” and “The 400 Blows” for Original Screenplay? Nuts. Of course Oscar went to “Pillow Talk instead.
And also:
“When Harry Met Sally…,” “Do the Right Thing,” “Crimes and Misdemeanors,” and “Sex Lies and Videotape” in ’89. After narrowing my personal choice down to the first two, I’m at a total loss.