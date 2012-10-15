Deleted scenes from ‘The Amazing Spider-Man’ promise more answers than they offer

Two of the films that most frustrated me this year were “The Amazing Spider-Man” and “Prometheus,” and it’s important to point out that I don’t get frustrated when I see a film that is terrible from start to finish. Those are easy to dismiss.
I get frustrated when I see a film that has real potential but which falls short thanks to certain decision-making. “The Amazing Spider-Man,” for example, is a film that has many of the pieces right. Casting is a big part of making these films work, and I think they cast the film incredibly well. It was the script that made me crazy with that one, and I knew that the film had been tinkered with repeatedly during production, with some major parts of the film dropped very late in the process.
Part of what didn’t work for me was the way they seemed determined to tie Peter Parker’s powers into his father’s work, making him much more of a “chosen one” figure than in any of the incarnations of the character that I recognize. I’ve always loved that Parker was an everyman, a regular kid who had to navigate the difficult moral and personal landscape that his powers created for him. The “chosen one” structure pretty much eliminates that. Only Peter could be Spider-Man because that’s the role he was genetically designed to play.
At least, that’s what the film hinted at. If you go back and compare the finished film to the various trailers released for it, it becomes clear that there were many things cut before release, and Devin Faraci wrote a pretty great article right around the time of release in which he explored a number of the ideas that were introduced in that missing footage. Fans hoped that the scenes would be included on the eventual home video release, and now several of the scenes that will be on the disc have made their way online.
And honestly? It doesn’t seem like they explain much.
My guess is that Columbia would rather leave those threads dangling so they can answer them in future films. Now that it appears they are doubling down on Marc Webb and the cast, they must be thinking in terms of a trilogy and dropping answers later on. In some cases, I’m not sure they even had the answers to give at this point. I do look forward to exploring the Blu-ray when it’s released. Like “Prometheus,” the disc was produced by Charles de Lauzirika, one of the best in the business, and I’ll actually have an interview with him here later this week about his work on “Prometheus.”
“The Amazing Spider-Man” will be in stores November 9.
Definitely adds more motivation to Connors’ actions in the latter part of the film, which would’ve been welcome. Though, the length of the scene in the sewer would’ve cut into the pace of film in a big way.
As far as revealing anything to do with the “untold story,” though, you’re right. It doesn’t offer anything more than what was already shown and/or hinted in the film. I’m with you, Drew, about the concept of “destiny” introduced into Peter’s story. It’s thoroughly unnecessary and goes against the very make-up of the character. That said, the finished film should’ve gone with the bold choice rather than flopping to something in between this new take and the traditional story that sapped a good amount of effectiveness out of it.
I liked the movie more than most, even recognizing its flaws, and felt there were many things I enjoyed in the casting and tone that felt truer to the comic character for me. Still, I’m hoping the sequel has the gumption not to pull its punches.
Peter’s father experimented on him as a child and that’s what causes him to have powers – the spider bite just activated whatever his father did.
So, Peter’s a kind of mutant: His mutation is artificial rather than organic like the X-Men.
The Green Goblin will probably be a combination of this and The Lizard: Osborne will discover and use Peter’s father’s work and combine it with Conner’s work.
So, the Green Goblin will actually be a goblin-mutant.
…And the skinny girl from THE DESCENDENTS is being cast as Mary Jane.
*sigh*
Seriously, to all of you who are enjoying this “Spider-Man: 500 Days of Summer” franchise, God Bless.
…Because I’m just not with you.
I get what you are saying about the chosen one deal. What I don’t understand is why you think the two are mutually exclusive. Neo in the Matrix was “the chosen one,” but also an every man. I’ve been a little frustrated at reactions to a film which was pretty damn strong, no, not without faults, but strong, and seems like a lot of time is spent on finding reasons why not to like it. One of them being Marc Webb, which blows my mind because he’s so obviously talented (based on 500 Days of Summer). I wasn’t blown away by Raimi’s first Spider-Man, but I still looked forward to #2. I was more impressed with Marc Webb’s take. I just assume whatever he does for #2 is going to be pointed for the bleachers just to prove he belongs where he is.
I understand your point. However, I want to pick up on this idea that Webb will make a more complete film with #2. I hate when people say something along these lines. You know like “while the first one was ok, give him another film and it will be better, he will make the character better..etc, etc.”
Look the truth is that he should have made a more complete first film in the series. Too many filmmakers are looking to craft the next great trilogy or hope their film becomes a franchise. Then they either choose to or forget to make the first film, the first chapter as it were, the very best it can be.
If it was decided early on that Peter’s powers were a result of manipulation genetically by his father, then they should have stuck to that. I think there are still interesting angles you can take on a “chosen one”story. Peter could try and grapple with the same questions of responsibility as he does in the comics. In this case he would question what he does with these powers his father engineered in him. How does he best use this gift and will he choose to be like his father or be his own man. There is furtile ground there.
I have yet to see ASM, so I have no opinion on the film itself right now. I plan to see it next month on DVD. With that said, I do hope Webb and company will not hold back their punches in the second film. Make the story and film you want to make and fanboys be damned. If only Nolan had heeded that advice and not made such a blatant valentine to the fans with TDKR and rather a film that completes the trilogy in a satisfying way.