Demi Lovato Says She Believes in Mermaids and Now So Do You

#Demi Lovato #Seth Meyers
06.05.14 4 years ago

I've been ashamed of my firm belief in the existence of mermaids for too long. Thank you, Demetria Devonne Lovato, for your commitment to the true science of mermaid lore, and for sharing it with Seth Meyers and the entire talk show-consuming world. 

She outlined all of our sect's main points, including:

1) Atlantis — which is either an underwater city or sea, we can't remember — is where mermaids are from.

2) There are parts of the Indian Ocean we haven't explored. That is also where mermaids are.

3) Columbus saw three mermaids on his voyage to America. And he was a flawless marine biologist, guys. 

That's it! Go home and tell your kids. 

Demi seems fun. 

Around The Web

TOPICS#Demi Lovato#Seth Meyers
TAGSDEMI LOVATOseth meyers

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 16 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 5 days ago 2 Comments
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP