Demi Lovato Says She Believes in Mermaids and Now So Do You

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

I've been ashamed of my firm belief in the existence of mermaids for too long. Thank you, Demetria Devonne Lovato, for your commitment to the true science of mermaid lore, and for sharing it with Seth Meyers and the entire talk show-consuming world.

She outlined all of our sect's main points, including:

1) Atlantis — which is either an underwater city or sea, we can't remember — is where mermaids are from.

2) There are parts of the Indian Ocean we haven't explored. That is also where mermaids are.

3) Columbus saw three mermaids on his voyage to America. And he was a flawless marine biologist, guys.

That's it! Go home and tell your kids.

Demi seems fun.