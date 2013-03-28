Demi Lovato will return to ‘X Factor’

We don’t know who will join them, but Demi Lovato is officially set to rejoin Simon Cowell on the judging/mentoring panel for the upcoming third season of “The X Factor.”

FOX formally announced Lovato’s return on Thursday (March 28), confirming what had been widely expected given that “The X Factor” is already looking for replacements for departing judges Britney Spears and L.A. Reid.

“I couldn”t be happier that Demi wants to come back this year,” blurbs Simon Cowell. “She”s a superstar in her own right and was a fantastic mentor last year. Even though she can be really, really annoying – I truly enjoyed working with her and so did the artists. I”m especially pleased she”s back, even during her world tour!”

Lovato joined “The X Factor” last season along with Spears, replacing Season 1 judges Paula Abdul and Nicole Scherzinger. While fan response to the new panel was mixed, Lovato’s feisty banter with Cowell was considered a relative highlight.

“I am so excited to return as a judge and mentor on ‘The X Factor,'” adds Lovato.””Last season was an unbelievable experience and I really enjoyed developing personal relationships with the contestants and the panel. I look forward to taking my previous experience and applying it to make this season even better!”

Adds FOX Reality Guru Mike Darnell, “We couldn”t be more excited for Demi to return to ‘The X Factor’ next season. She”s an incredible mentor, an insightful judge and we know she”ll bring her amazing energy, enthusiasm and charm to the panel. She also isn”t afraid to stand up to Simon or say what”s on her mind – and we can”t wait to see more of that honesty and fun next year.”

Auditions for “The X Factor” have already been underway without a judging panel, continuing in New Orleans on April 14.

In addition to the two yet-to-be-replaced judges, there have also been reports that “The X Factor” may make another hosting change, though the fates of Mario Lopez and Khloe Kardashian have yet to be confirmed.

In case you forgot, the second season of “The X Factor” was won by Tate Stevens, whose debut album drops on April 23.