Denver News Accidentally Broadcasts a Fine Penis Pic (NSFW)

Bringing new, thrilling definition to the term “news flash” (!!!), a Denver TV station accidentally broadcast a photo of an exposed penis. You sense disaster the minute the news anchor absently begins scrolling through that list of Twitpics. The “Jaws” theme may as well have started up. Too amazing. Naturally when the damage is done, the reaction from his team is priceless. The station has already issued an apology, but I'd prefer it if they simply issued more penises. Don't they understand they've done a great thing? Come on. (NSFW, thanks to the stage-center penis.)

(Huffington Post via Deadspin)