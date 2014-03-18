Denver News Accidentally Broadcasts a Fine Penis Pic (NSFW)

03.18.14 4 years ago

Bringing new, thrilling definition to the term “news flash” (!!!), a Denver TV station accidentally broadcast a photo of an exposed penis. You sense disaster the minute the news anchor absently begins scrolling through that list of Twitpics. The “Jaws” theme may as well have started up. Too amazing. Naturally when the damage is done, the reaction from his team is priceless. The station has already issued an apology, but I'd prefer it if they simply issued more penises. Don't they understand they've done a great thing? Come on. (NSFW, thanks to the stage-center penis.) 

(Huffington Post via Deadspin)

Around The Web

TAGSdick picsNews

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 6 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 4 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP