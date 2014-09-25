William Monahan adapting The New Yorker’s teen snitch expose ‘The Throwaways’

In an age where mature dramas are an endangered species, William Monahan remains a defender of the movies-for-adults business. The “Departed” and “Body of Lies” writer won't even let his uncredited work on “Oblivion” sneak into his IMDb credits. That's diligence.

Monahan's next project maintains the high standard. According to Deadline, he'll team up with Paramount Pictures to acquire 'The Throwaways,' an expose by journalist Sarah Stillman published in Sept. 2012. The material plays into Monahan's penchant for visceral crime stories: In the feature, Stillman documents the gut-wrenching practice by American police of recruiting young men and women with minor offenses (typically drug possession) and exhorting them into participating in dangerous sting operations. The article's main subject, a 23-year-old woman from Florida, was coerced into wearing a wire and buying a gun with $13,000 in marked bills. During the operation, police lost track of the girl, who was later found shot to death. Those curious can read the article here.

There's no word on how Monahan will chisel a movie out of Stillman's frightening case study or if he'll wind up directing the project. The writer-producer recently helmed his own material with 2010's “London Boulevard.” His follow-up, “Mojave,” starring Mark Wahlberg, Garrett Hedlund, and Oscar Isaac, is currently in post-production. Monahan also wrote the upcoming remake of “The Gambler” for Wahlberg and director Rupert Wyatt.

This wouldn't be Hollywood's first time breaching the law enforcement practice. Stuntman-turned-director Ric Roman Waugh spun a similar scenario in the Dwayne Johnson-vehicle “Snitch.” That under-appreciated action drama didn't see any awards love, but Monahan's version has “prestige” written all over it. He previously won the Best Adapted Screenplay Oscar in 2003 for his work on Martin Scorsese's “The Departed.”