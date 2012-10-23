Depeche Mode set next album for spring and reveal new track

Depeche Mode are ready to re-take their title as the Kings of Synthpop.

The long-running British group held a press conference in Paris today to talk up their upcoming new album and the launch of an extensive tour of Europe next summer, with North American dates promised to follow.

They also unveiled a rather dark, untitled new track, accompanied by a Timothy Saccenti-directed video consisting of a black-and-white montage of images of the band in the studio. They’ve still got it.

Watch the video here:

Depeche Mode — featuring core members Dave Gahan, Martin Gore and Andy Fletcher — will play 34 shows in 25 countries, kicking things off with an open-air stadium show in Tel Aviv”s Hayarkon Park on Tuesday, May 7.

They’ll also hit Berlin”s Olympic Stadium, the Stade De France in Paris, Moscow”s Locomotive Stadium, and Rome”s Olympic Stadium, finishing up July 29 at Minsk Arena.

They played nearly 150 shows on their last tour, the 2009/2010 “Tour of the Universe,” playing hits like “People Are People,” “Personal Jesus” and “Master and Servant”

Their 13th studio album is due for release next Spring. The group’s last release was 2009″s “Sounds Of The Universe.”

Depeche has recorded 20 new tracks for the album, and Gore told the press conference, “I think there are three or four songs that are up there with some of the best we’ve ever done.”

“I”m thrilled about the new album,” said Gahan, “and I”m very excited to get back on tour.”

More info about the press conference and tour can be found here.

Here are Depeche Mode’s Euro dates:

5-07 Tel Aviv, Israel – Hayarkon Park

5-10 Athens, Greece – Terra Vibe

5-12 Sofia, Bulgaria – Georgi Asparuhov Stadium

5-15 Bucharest, Romania – National Stadium

5-17 Istanbul, Turkey – Kucukciftlik Park

5-19 Belgrade, Serbia – Usce Park

5-21 Budapest, Hungary – Puskas Ferenc Stadium

5-23 Zagreb, Republic of Croatia – Hippodrome

5-25 Bratislava, Slovakia – Inter Stadium

5-28 London, England – O2 Arena

6-01 Munich, Germany – Olympic Stadium

6-03 Stuttgart, Germany – Mercedes-Benz Arena

6-05 Frankfurt, Germany – Commerzbank Arena

6-07 Berne, Switzerland – Stade De Suisse

6-09 Berlin, Germany – Olympic Stadium

6-11 Leipzig, Germany – Red Bull Arena

6-13 Copenhagen, Denmark – Parken

6-15 Paris, France – Stade De France

6-17 Hamburg, Germany – Imtech Arena

6-22 Moscow, Russia – Locomotive Stadium

6-24 St. Petersburg, Russia – SKK Arena

6-27 Borlange, Sweden – Peace & Love Festival

6-29 Kiev, Ukraine – Olympic Stadium

7-03 Dusseldorf, Germany – Esprit Arena

7-07 Werchter, Belgium – Rock Werchter Festival

7-11 Bilbao, Spain – BBK Festival

7-13 Lisbon, Portugal – Optimus Alive Festival

7-16 Nimes, France – Antic Arina

7-18 Milan, Italy – San Siro Stadium

7-20 Rome, Italy – Olympic Stadium

7-23 Prague, Czech Republic – Olympic Stadium

7-25 Warsaw, Poland – National Stadium

7-27 Vilnius, Lithuania – Vingis Park

7-29 Minsk, Belarus – Minsk Arena