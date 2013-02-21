Desiree of ‘The Bachelor’ talks about her jerk brother and losing Sean

Desiree Hartsock, the latest girl kicked to the curb by Sean Lowe on “The Bachelor,” won fans with her bubbly personality, loving nature and sense of humor, plus won sympathy when her brother Nathan was a complete jerk during the home visits. When Sean rejected Desiree, even he had to admit he might have made a mistake. In a conference call with journalists, Harsock discussed her brother, being the next “Bachelorette” and why she thinks things went wrong with Sean.
When asked about whether Nathan was at fault for Sean’s decision to send her packing, Hartsock admitted, “I don’t think my brother helped my chances. I think it did have something to do with Sean’s decision, but ultimately he made the best decision he could. There may be a better explanation at [the episode titled] “The Women Tell All?”
Still, she’s not mad at Nathan or Sean. “I’m not mad, and I was never mad at Sean. In that moment, I was very, very upset with my brother. I know that he was very skeptical, but I had no idea it was going to go that far. I don’t justify anything he said or the way he said it to Sean. He had a strong opinion of our relationship. Looking back, I can’t stay mad at him, because it all works out for the better. I can move on and know Sean and I aren’t meant to be together.”
She also said suggestions that Nathan wanted air time or on drugs were unfounded. “My brother said those things because he doesn’t believe in reality TV. He wants to pursue [a career as a] missionary, so he doesn’t do drugs or anything like that. It’s completely far off from the way I think; I’m not very close from my brother, so there’s a disconnect from what was shown and what our lives are really like as a family. I love my brother and I do value his opinions, but that would never steer me one way or the other.”
She also addressed Sean’s claims that something was lacking in his relationship with her. “Looking back, I may have put up more of a guard than the other girls… It may take me a little longer to say I love you because I want to make sure it’s right. That may be where it’s lacking.”
As to what Hartsock meant when she told Sean she was always taken for granted, she said, “I was referring mainly to past relationships and even friendships, because I do care about other people more than I do myself. Mainly that was just past relationships I was referring to and for some reason in that moment I was feeling the same.”
Though she said during the break-up with Sean that he was making a huge mistake, she now admits she didn’t know how quickly things were moving with the other women. “In the moment, I felt we had the best connection, that I embodied all the qualities he wanted in a wife. However, looking back, he did have great relationships with the other girls. All things happen for a reason, so I don’t think it was a mistake.”
But would she consider becoming the next “Bachelorette”? She’s certainly not saying no. “It was a very emotionally draining experience,” she said. “If I were offered the opportunity, I would definitely have to think about it and make sure I’m ready to get back on that emotional roller coaster. I do believe in the process and…my feelings were real, so I would consider [it].”
Though Chris Harrison has said he thought Sean rejected the love of his life when he sent Desiree packing, she isn’t so sure. “From the beginning I feel Sean and I had a natural chemistry that really did shine, I think a lot of people could see that. Being in those circumstances, it’s not all about having chemistry. I don’t really know what to say with that…Sean knew what he was doing with each relationship. I think he ended up choosing the love of his life, and that’s not me.”
Nathan’s a straight up selfish punk! That’s it!
Des will be perfect as the next Bachelorette. Ashlee is waaay toooo immature though much older than Des. Inspite of being heartbroken Des cried and showed emotion whereas Ashlee just gave that evil stare and shot daggers like a psycho. Ashlee is emotionally unstable & for crying out loud don’t want to hear no more from damaged goods.
Sean has shown imaturity in several of his decisions.
He’s making one big one now, but I predict it will be a short one
Always a classy lady…
You are right. She was my favorite from the beginning.
Next bachelorette
Next bachelorette.
She’s great to be a bachelorette
I am sickened by Seans choice. Lyndsey is ok…But Catherine is a player just in female form. He missed it by sending Des home. Just my opinion….it will never last….he will try…but she is way to immature for him. The playfulness and cuteness will wear off….her sisters tried to warn him. Oh as long as they don’t bring and crazies back for another try I will continue to watch. Makes my life seem uncomplicated and fun!
Loved Desiree. Shame on her brother. Hope they pick Des for the next Bachlorette.
Honestly I thought Sean was smarter. Desiree and Ashley were the only two for me ready to be a wife. I like Catherine but I have to be honest, neither are ready to get married and have children. I think right now both only like to have fun. I don’t see them taking care of him as a good wife does.
Des will make a great “Bachelorette”. She showed so much emotion when Sean sent her home compared to Ashlee who went psycho and shot daggers at him and gave him that “go to hell” stare. We’ve all had enough of her damaged goods drama please spare us unless ABC wants their ratings to drop
Catherine you are such a nice fellow ! You deserve someone better! A perfect match is waiting for you :-) Good luck !
OMG..Dez was not the fit for Sean! Catherine and Sean had a connection from getting out of the limo. She is of course the final pick! I knew it all along. What made it final for me was.. when they were in the fantasy suite and she was telling him about being bullied and the way he looked at her and they both were speechless was awesome!! Team Catherine all the way!!!!
Nathan totally had Sean picked as a playboy. When Nathan challenged him with ‘You’re crazy about the other girls too’ Sean evaded the comment with all the skill of a politician. Desiree missed getting a rose that night because Sean knew Nathan had him worked out. This show is unbelievably exploitative of people, womena and men.