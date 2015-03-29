Destiny's Child staged a surprise reunion at the 30th annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards Saturday night as Beyoncé, Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams appeared together at Las Vegas' Orleans Arena to perform Williams' “Say Yes.” Beyoncé and Rowland previously collaborateWilliams' “Say Yes.”ion of Williams' single, an EDM-inspired reimagining of the Nigerian gospel song “When Jesus Says Yes.” “Say Yes” was nominated for three awards at the Stellar ceremony: Urban/Inspiration Single of the Year, Music Video of the Year and Song of the Year, with Williams picking up an… Read the rest of Destiny's Child Stage Surprise Reunion at Stellar Awards at RollingStone.com