Destiny's Child staged a surprise reunion at the 30th annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards Saturday night as Beyoncé, Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams appeared together at Las Vegas' Orleans Arena to perform Williams' “Say Yes.” Beyoncé and Rowland previously collaborateWilliams' “Say Yes.”ion of Williams' single, an EDM-inspired reimagining of the Nigerian gospel song “When Jesus Says Yes.” “Say Yes” was nominated for three awards at the Stellar ceremony: Urban/Inspiration Single of the Year, Music Video of the Year and Song of the Year, with Williams picking up an… Read the rest of Destiny's Child Stage Surprise Reunion at Stellar Awards at RollingStone.com
Destiny’s Child Stage Surprise Reunion at Stellar Awards
Daniel Kreps 03.29.15 3 years ago
Listen To This
All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now
Aaron Williams 08.29.18 16 hours ago
All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To
Philip Cosores 08.28.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
Philip Cosores 08.28.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
Philip Cosores 08.27.18 3 days ago
The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now
Corbin Reiff 08.27.18 3 days ago 5 Comments
Join The Discussion: Log In With