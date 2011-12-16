Detroit critics go with ‘The Artist,’ Fassbender

12.16.11 7 years ago

The Detroit Film Critics Society has joined the chorus of superlatives for “The Artist,” giving the film Best Picture and Best Director after it racked up five nominations from the group. “Take Shelter,” which led the nominees, only won as part of Jessica Chastain’s Breakthrough Artist award. Check out the full list of winners below.

Best Picture: “The Artist”

Best Director: Michel Hazanavicius, “The Artist”

Best Actor: Michael Fassbender, “Shame”

Best Actress: Michelle Williams, “My Week with Marilyn”

Best Supporting Actor: Christopher Plummer, “Beginners”

Best Supporting Actress: Carey Mulligan, “Shame”

Best Screenplay: “Moneyball”

Breakthrough Performance: Jessica Chasain, “The Debt,” “The Help,” “Take Shelter” and “The Tree of Life”

Best Ensemble: “Carnage”

Best Documentary: “Tabloid”

For year-round entertainment news and awards season commentary follow @kristapley on Twitter.

