Diane Kruger crosses ‘The Bridge’ for FX pilot

FX has made a pair of intriguing announcements regarding its upcoming pilot “The Bridge.”

The first part of the announcement, the one getting the most media attention, is that Diane Kruger has signed on to play the lead in the adaptation of the Scandinavian series “Bron.”

While the original series focused on a dead body found on the bridge connecting Denmark and Sweden, Meredith Stiehm and Elwood Reid’s adaptation moves the action to the American-Mexican border, with Kruger playing an El Paso homicide detective with a strikingly dispassionate approach to the world. Kruger’s character, Sonya North (not at all a symbolic name) has to work with Mexican detective Marco Ruiz on a murder investigation.

Kruger is probably best known for her work in features like “Inglourious Basterds,” “Troy” and “National Treasure.” She has “The Host” and “Green Blades Rising” upcoming.

FX also made the formal announcement (reported last week in some sources) that the pilot for “The Bridge” will be directed by Gerardo Naranjo, helmer of the acclaimed Mexican film “Miss Bala.”

Production on “The Bridge” will begin this fall in El Paso and in Los Angeles.