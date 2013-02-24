Did Anne Hathaway make a horrible fashion mistake at the Oscars?

Anyone who saw “Les Miserables” (as I did) has to concede that Anne Hathaway richly deserved her Oscar. But whether or not she won anyone over with her red carpet attire is another matter.
Given that Hathaway was expected to wear Valentino up until the day before the show (even she said on the red carpet her decision to don this Prada gown was one she made just three hours before she showed up at the Oscars), it’s no surprise this doesn’t entirely work. How doesn’t it work? Visit Twitter and type in #annehathawaysnipples, then read the many, many comments with that hashtag.
What do you think of Anne Hathaway’s dress?
Quite lovely, and memorable. She’s Best Supporting Actress, not Best Supported, and the world is better for it.
This dress doesn’t suit her frail body type and chalky white skin. She looks like a hideous pixie, and shouldve chosen better! Shame on her!
Post a comment…
J douglas, no one gives a fuck what YOU have to say.
Lmbo! Who freakin cares?!?! U guys r too absorbed with these people anyway! Go find your own lives and comment on them!????
Lmbo! Who cares how she looks?!?! You guys are too absorbed with these people! We nd to live our own lives and stop commenting on the lives of others! When u think about it, it’s actually pretty stupid???? #liveyourownlife
Really??? She’s beautiful in everything she wears. If only I could look half that good.
Great she looks good, but it shows
Gorgeous!!! She is obviously comfortable with her body…
Post a comment…
Fashion mistake!!! Fashion is something YOU create, don’t let others judge you!!
Peace, Beliebers
I loved her dress and thought she rocked it. The back was exquisite and perfect for her beautiful body and coloring.
She looks like a Bobble head doll dipped in Pepto Bismol
She needs a bra!!!!
It’s the darts in the fabric, poorly places darts, but darts nonetheless
I agree, and her hairstyle looks goofy enough, but then when you add that dress she looks even more dreadful. An average actress at best, who happened get the role of her career in order to nab an Oscar. What a joke!
Her dress is lame, but her stupid hairstyle is making Audrey Hepburn rollover in her grave! Make it stop!
Considering the fact she SHAVED HER HEAD for the movie, I’m not really surprised she can’t do much with it now, I’m not a fan of the dress but I wouldn’t exactly call her an “average actress”
First of all, that movie was shot at least a year ago. She obviously left her hair that short for a reason – to milk all the praise she can from this! Annoying, but typical of a whore. The role of Fantine was perfect for her indeed!
C Webber, OMG!!! I CAN’T BELIEVE YOU KNOW ANNE WELL ENOUGH TO CALL HER A WHORE. OMG! Seriously, grow the fuck up, you jealous piece of shit. Also, hair doesn’t grow exactly fast, especially if you shave it. Shows how much you know…
She is a fabulous actress and I have loved her in everything she has done. Let’s see you do a better job. This is about her dress not her talent which you apparently can’t see. So go away.
I swear, those nipples were following me. Sorta like those Jesus paintings where his eye’s look at you when you walk by.
She is and always be a beautiful woman, no matter what she’s wearing. Why? Because she’s not being catty in forums like this.
Super sexy. Looked stunning. I’m guessing that all these haters are jealous women…
Shes a tart! Make her go away – most overrated and unattractive boy I’ve seen in awhile.
Sexy? Gorgeous? Who’s dress are these ladies talking about? Certainly not Anne’s I hope- her dress was awful. Next time, she should wear the Dark Knight Rises leather suit, boing!
I think it’s a classic design well suited for a classy actress.
I Personally loved it on her. It was simple, elegant and she reminded me of the gracious and lovely Audrey Hepburn. I always love to see the comments afterwards from those listing the best and worst dressed. Truly, I do not care what they think. Some of their selections are beyond beautiful they just want to shape the prospective buyers minds and control what “Style” is in. I prefer her simple, less is more, fashion sense and think it worked for her.
All these people claiming to love this dress and her hairstyle must love to see little boys who like to dress up and pretend to be women. She’s a pixie!
Dont you dare compare her to Audrey Hepburn, not even close. She isn’t even close to deserving that type of praise. One Oscar, big deal! Far from being a classy legend!!!
J Smith, Personally I was referring to the look, no where did I infer that she was “An Audrey Hepburn” I said she reminded me of her appearance wise in that simple style dress and hair style……..Don’t you fret about it…..and we are talking about people, we don’t know them personally, they are people we admire, but don’t get so combative if someone says something you don’t necessarily agree with. It is only one person’s opinion. As is yours.
Seriously? That is HER opinion, you obnoxious jackasses. You don’t comment on someone else’s comment and bash THEIR opinion. If you don’t agree with them then keep scrolling. Obviously you two are idiotic teenagers that have no respect for anything.
I want to be a baby and suck some milk from them jugs.
They aren’t jugs, more like darts. No bigger than an A cup here fellas. Didnt you see her whore out and show them off in Brokeback and Love and other Drugs? What a waste!
Is anyone forgetting the fact that you can see her nipples? Come on have some class and cover up!
DARTS, not nipples!!!
Yes! Darts! Thank you DS. I, too, think she looked gorgeous.
I like it it’s very 50’s with a edge …. I think it fitted her well ….
They are darts, not nipples.
And she is stunning!
Stunningly ugly – you know it’s true!
That’s the dress…not Anne. Anyway, it’s in serious need of a pressing.
What I saw were darts, filled with nipples.
She is young and does not know any better. Hopefully, she will mature some day and wear a gown that is not so controversial that gets all the attention. I found her gown to be a distraction. It is a shame that people are not so passionate about her acting.I hear she is talented. Some day soon [hopefully] we will all be chatting about her skills, not her nipples. :)
I liked the dress but the darts in the bust are too sharp and look like awkward nipples. If that had been fixed she would look even lovelier!
Love her, hated the dress! Prom 1995 called and they want their dress back!
You can see clear through her dress….very trashy…the darts in her dress make it even more obvious…..
It’s just kind of an awkward dress…
It wasn’t bad, or unappealing. The top of the dress is a bit awkward to look at because of how the dress comes to a point over her breasts, but the cut it’s bad. With her light skin tone, dark hair, and dark eyes, I would have liked to see a darker, bolder color on her. It’s not like she doesn’t have the body to pull it off.
She looks like a boy in that dress! The only thing missing is a bulge in the lower region. Anne is a short haired freak!
I was reminded of Julie Andrews, with the lengths of her hair, Audrey Hepburn for the color of her hair and her elongated neck and with the color and sheen of her dress reminiscent of Cissy Spacek from Carrie. I firmly believe that she took these elements and transformed them into her one statement. Yes, the darts accentuated her breasts, but if pubic hair was visible then it would be slutty and inappropriate. They are breasts, not simply used for sex. Get over it. She is an elegant woman who chose to feature her best assets. Give it a rest. Go comment elsewhere.
I think that there is an awkward seam that creates the illusion that you can see her nipples, or that she’s not wearing a bra, or whatever, but I think that despite that he dress is beautiful, her hair is styled nicely, I like her necklace and she looks gorgeous and poised.
Yawn…The dress was boring. It didn’t suit her body type but it fit her in leangth perfectly if under the bust there was a blinged out thick belt of a color change the dress would be much better.
The dress wasn’t interesting. Yawn…Just boring. A normal dress. If the color stood out or she had a bright high waist belt or even blinged ot belt it would fit her much better and stand out. Other than that it was fine the length was perfect for her though.Post your opinions.
Wright a comment…
LoL major typo I meant Write, My bad
Fashion tape is a wonderful thing.
Fashion tape is a wonderful thing.
Valentino fits her body and personality type so much better. However, I commend her on stepping out of her comfort zone.
I think she’s a great actress who deserved the Oscar. As far as her dress goes, the appearance of nipples was the only down side of her outfit. For those of you commenting about her hair because the movie was shot a year ago, how quickly do you think hair grows? She’s not going to have long gorgeous hair that quickly. I’m sure she’s doing the best she can with it.
Oh. My. Gosh. I have lost all hope in humanity from reading these comments. You guys should be ashamed of how horrid you’re acting.
Ugly dress! some years the dresses are cute and other years the dresses are horrible! this year they were a mix of both. Any Hathaway and Amy Adams had ugly dresses on
It look like a dress you’d buy at a cheap wedding shop for a homely bridesmaid …..nada on the Prada
This isn’t as much about nipples as it is about the seams of the darts that shape the bodice of the dress. The terminal point of the seam suggests nipples. Darts have always done that. A few years ago when nipples were more fashionable, or maybe more fashion neutral, no one would have either cared or commented. Anne looked gorgeous.
Love her but the first thing I said when I saw her in it was if you gonna wear that wear nipple covers your at the Oscars not MTV movie awards
She looks just like the Oscar trophy.
i do think she’s gorgeous naturally, but because she’s so pale and the dress is really light and plain it makes her look boring. she didnt stand out for me, but she’s a really good actress!
Are you joking right now… it’s obviously just the darts in her dress, giving it shape and making it fit her body. Grow up, children.
it’s so shapeless! and the straps look like they belong on an apron!
Such caddy talk and so prudish for a generation that seems to thrive on vulgarity not even thinly disguised as entertainment. Jean Harlow iced her nipples before she donned her signature slip dress and still found a place in your grandmothers scrapbook!
I don’t see why everyone hates it! I loved it!!! It’s fairytail like…. So stunning and classy. It’s PRADA for the love of God!!!!!
I don’t see why everyone is so hard on this dress! She looks so beautiful!!! the dress is chic, elegant, sophisticated, and for the love of God, it’s PRADA!!!!!!!!
Those who have that perfect body might be able to comment but I’m not jealous and thought she looked cute. Too much negative in this world… Thanks to a Mom & Daughter combo I won’t mention but lots of work on face and body so stop it already and see things in a new light! She looks cute!
hell no.. i love her and she looked great!
She’s looks pretty but oddly topless. She should have gone with what I would bet was a perfectly beautiful Valentino creation she was supposed to wear, but I guess we all live and learn.
I think anyone criticizing Anne for this dress is green with envy because they are too out of shape to look this fabulous. Funny how nearly all the critics are fat.
She now has a twitter just for her nipples.
I think her hair cut is worse than the dress……it tears my eyes away from the dress, the reason she changed last minute dresses, was b/c another person a similiar dress & she didn’t want to show up with a almost exact replica…but the hair cut is/was a disaster, makes her look horrible…….
Hate it
I have to agree my dress does nothing for my body. I do like my hair though. & im rich as fuck & youre a bunch of nobodies
Geez, I hope everyone on here making these ugly comments about this girl are perfect and without fault in the looks and wardrobe department.
Kmart Special..
Write a comment…Kmart special… Horrible made dress…
She is one of the best actresses i n Hollywood and as such should be aplaudded. Great dress, and don’t worry anyone who hates it couldn’t fit it anyway
I would not care if she had worn a burlap bag! She is beautiful!
Write a comment…i would not care if she had worn a burlap sack1 She is beautiful