Did Anne Hathaway make a horrible fashion mistake at the Oscars?

#Anne Hathaway
02.24.13 5 years ago 102 Comments

Anyone who saw “Les Miserables” (as I did) has to concede that Anne Hathaway richly deserved her Oscar. But whether or not she won anyone over with her red carpet attire is another matter. 

Given that Hathaway was expected to wear Valentino up until the day before the show (even she said on the red carpet her decision to don this Prada gown was one she made just three hours before she showed up at the Oscars), it’s no surprise this doesn’t entirely work. How doesn’t it work? Visit Twitter and type in #annehathawaysnipples, then read the many, many comments with that hashtag. 

What do you think of Anne Hathaway’s dress? 

TOPICS#Anne Hathaway
TAGS2013 Academy AwardsANNE HATHAWAY

