Did ‘Evil Dead’ just break the R rating?

My first reaction when I saw “Evil Dead” at SXSW was surprise that the MPAA had allowed the film to go out with an R-rating. I have no problem with extreme gore in a film, particularly if I’m going to see a movie called “Evil Dead,” and I enjoyed the fact that Fede Alvarez goes berserk with the blood in the last third of the movie. I admire a filmmaker who goes for a lot of practical effects work and who is willing to ladle on the gruesome.
Having said that, I don’t understand the rating. Not at all.
And more than that, I’m not alone in thinking that the ratings board made the wrong call on this one. It’s not even just about “Evil Dead,” either. There was a time when each film was rated in a vacuum, and just because one film got an R, it didn’t mean anything regarding any other film. That all changed a few years ago when the CARA, the actual ratings board, decided to allow filmmakers to argue precedent in an appeals process. Now you can take clips from other films into the room, show those clips, and you can push for a sort of ratings parity.
I’ve had three conversations this week with filmmakers who saw “Evil Dead” this weekend, and all of them had the same question for me. These are all filmmakers who have been working on genre films, and all of them have been struggling with imagery that they were afraid might skirt the NC-17. They’ve second-guessed themselves on the set, they’ve been struggling in the editing room, and they’ve been worried about it. And now that they’ve seen “Evil Dead,” they all have the same question: why are they worried at all?
To discuss this completely, I’ll have to delve into specific spoilers for “Evil Dead,” and particularly regarding the last half-hour of the movie. In order to explain why I found certain images so over-the-line, I’ll have to be specific. For me, it boils down to one moment in particular. At the end of the film, Mia (Jane Levy) is the only survivor, and she ends up being chased around by a physical manifestation of the evil that has been tormenting all of them during the film. She ends up in a physical altercation with it, and since she’s managed to get hold of a chainsaw, she proceeds to (NSFW graphic description ahead) jam the chainsaw into the thing’s open mouth and saw it back and forth until she manages to cut the entire head in half, spraying blood and brains everywhere. Her “sawing” is shot from the side, and the image is unmistakably sexual in nature, a chainsaw blowjob that ends in a head-splatter money shot. It is that exact sort of blend of the explicit and the illicit that the MPAA always seems to freak out about, and yet here it is. R-rated. And as clinical as you could possibly want.
There’s also a pervasive meanness to much of the violence in the film. Fede Alvarez was very proud at SXSW of how he used two full 50,000 gallon tankers of blood for the film. At one point, it literally rains blood in the film for no reason other than Fede really wanted it to rain blood. It is gory the way early Peter Jackson films are gory. It is gleefully gory. It wallows. The tree rape, based on one of the most famous scenes from the original film, is played in a way that felt far more invasive and gynecological this time. It is a very pointed very graphic rape image. It is upsetting in how brutal it is. And somehow, this movie is the same rating as “When Harry Met Sally.” There are R-rated films I could watch easily with the kids in the other room because it is for certain imagery or for certain complex ideas that the rating was given, but there are also R-rated films I can’t watch at all if the kids are home because of vocal sex scenes or because of non-stop profanity. I’d like to know what’s in the film before I start watching it so I know how to schedule things. My job has me watching movies all the time, and my kids are in my house even if they’re not in the room. You want the ratings system to work? How about a heads up that matters?
Let’s say for the sake of argument that NC-17 is off the table, as it should be. Thanks to the legal language of theater leases around the county, the NC-17 is untenable as a release strategy. We can all wax rhapsodic about what should be and what we think is fair and what a wonderful world it would be if there was a functioning adults-only rating that allowed for films of a recognized artistic merit that are very simply not for kids under any circumstances. That ain’t the world we live in, though, and the NC-17 is just the X in a different outfit. You still can’t advertise it in newspapers (although the idea that newspaper advertising is any sort of end-all be-all in this age is a little weird) and many theaters simply aren’t allowed to play any NC-17 film in their theater because of their rental agreements and the very broad label that ends up applied to adult films as “porn.” So let’s pretend there is no NC-17 to even consider and the highest rating possible is the R. If that’s the case, then sure, “Evil Dead” is an R.
But if that’s the case, then there has to be a separate rating for films that are intense but not explicit, because there is no rational world in which “Evil Dead” and this summer’s “The Conjuring” are both the same rating. I always found it irritating that “The Matrix” and “Lord Of The Rings” were on opposite sides of the R/PG-13 divide, because I honestly don’t understand how you make a distinction between the overall tone of the two series. When my kids are old enough to see “Lord Of The Rings,” they are old enough to see “The Matrix.” And I would argue they are nowhere near ready at that same point to see a “Friday the 13th” film or “Evil Dead” or “Robocop.” Those films are genuinely graphic. Those films contain things that absolutely should be labeled so that an audience knows what they’re getting into.
What the conversations I’ve been having about “Evil Dead” have revealed to me, or at least clarified for me, is that more than ever, the old lie about the ratings being “for parents” makes no sense at all. Because when I talk to other parents about what we do or don’t allow our kids to walk, I’ve never once heard someone say, “Well, I was thinking I’d let them see it, but I realized they got an R instead of a PG-13, and I figured I should see it first so that I could assess whether my kids have the emotional and cultural maturity to process whatever it is that caused the CARA board to give it that rating.”
You know why? Because there is no consistency or logic to what you give a film a rating for, and so parents can’t use it as a rudder. At all.
“The Conjuring” is the new film from James Wan, who has certainly made films in the past that have embraced the full latitude of what you can do in an R-rated movie. His film “Saw” basically kicked off a wave of horror that felt like a race to the bottom, a cascade of casual brutality that pushed a little further every time. His last film, “Insidious,” played at the Toronto Film Festival, where I saw and reviewed it. At that point, it did not have a rating or a distributor. When it finally hit theaters, it was a PG-13, and when Wan took the job directing “The Conjuring” for Warner Bros, the plan was to make the new film that same rating.
The film that Wan delivered to the studio is positively squeaky clean. There are two or maybe three images in the entire film involving blood, and they’re very discretely handled in all three cases. The rest of the film features some strong ideas and some heavy emotional material, but there’s no rough language and nothing actually happens onscreen that I would consider “too much.”
The film is rated R.
The studio appealed and they went back and forth with the CARA repeatedly, and they were finally told that there is nothing they can cut and no single thing they can soften. The film is simply “too scary.” I think Warner should force the CARA to put that in writing so they can run that as the entire ad. Just the title and then the giant “R” icon. In the space below the rating, where the explanation of why they gave it is supposed to appear, they should just put those two words. “Too scary.” Make that the entire key art and embrace what the ratings board said as a good thing.
But if you’re going to tell me that one rating can encompass both of those films, I’m going to tell you that as a parent, I have no idea what that means. I can’t look at a single letter and learn anything about the content of the film. If you’d like to issue a code that actually tells me what sort of content to expect — sexual imagery, nudity, graphic violence, drug use — then I would consider that something valuable.
For “Evil Dead,” I would have appreciated a code that read “XV, D, XP, H,” and a system that gives me a legend that translates that code as “extreme violence, drug content, extreme profanity, and horror imagery.” That would tell me what I need to know, and that would guarantee that it’s not even a consideration for my kids. For “The Conjuring,” a simple “H” would tell me that while it’s a horror film, there’s nothing in it that could be considered explicit content. “Horror imagery.” That’s it. There are strong images and ideas in the film. But if I don’t see the XV, then that’s a conversation I can have with my kids. Maybe that’s a chance we take together as viewers.
I am tired of the MPAA and the CARA telling us that the system can’t change. Of course it can. It is a system they invented and instituted, and it works only because the studios agree that it works. Theater owners have figured out how to deal with the system that exists now, and so that’s the way things are. But it could work better. It should work better.
And when you have a film in theaters everywhere that features a mutilated teenage girl face-f**king a monster to death with a chainsaw, and you treat that the exact same way in terms of access that you treat “The King’s Speech,” something is broken beyond repair. Why not acknowledge it and start over in a way that finally does the thing the ratings board has always claimed to do?
Or do we have to keep pretending?
The rating system you guys have over there is crazy. Have never understood it. If you want a completely functional and logical model for rating films, look no further than the system we have in Australia.
We have G, PG, M15+ (closest equivalent to PG-13 we have), MA15+ (basically R, but with the age bracket lowered to 15) and then R18+ (does what it says on the tin).
For a few examples of how things translate;
The Fifth Element goes from PG-13 to PG.
Die Hard/Matrix level action films go to M15+ (coincidentally, as does LOTR and The Hobbit)
Starship Troopers or Wild Things end as MA15+
Pulp Fiction, Clerks, Kill Bill vo1 get rated R18+
Over there you’ve only got two ratings to cover content that varies in tone and intensity quite a bit. I think you’re absolutely correct to say that it’s a broken system. To make matters worse is that films are routinely gutted and softened during the process, or even at the outset, in order to hope to get the most desirable rating in a system that makes no sense. I can’t help but wonder what impact a more reasonable system would have on the whole filmmaking (and greenlighting) process. Just one extra rating in between pg-13 and R (and make R for 17-18+ only) is all it would take!
Just realised that list of films really reveals my predilection for mid-late 90s genre fare.
In Australia, we also have the descriptors that Drew mentioned, allowing parents to see which elements contributed to the rating – drugs, sex, violence, profanity, themes, horror – and the degree to which they exist – mild, medium, strong or intense.
It’s a good system.
Good job the film doesn’t contain a scene featuring two people engaged in consensual love-making – would’ve got an NC-17 for sure…
Especially if the two people are the same sex.
Seriously though, a ratings system where ‘Blue Valentine’ gets slapped with an NC-17 and every slice of torture porn gets an R is indicative of a really screwed-up mentality that I fear is nonetheless representative of American culture in general.
The simulation of a penis entering a woman is essentially banned, even to educated, discerning adults, but the simulation of a shotgun entering a person’s mouth and then exploding it into a bloody stump is deemed ‘parent’s prerogative’ with regard to whether they bring their kids to the theater to see it.
Tell me that’s not deeply messed up…
The annoying thing about ratings is that they’re really only for people up to 18 years old. Beyond that age it doesn’t matter what the rating is, and they can be, and are, ignored.
But if they were more than just a single letter, and, like you suggest, a selection describing the content, it would be informative for all ages. If I want to watch a horror film to be scared and not grossed out by gore, or watch a comedy not littered with expletives, it would be great if I could figure that out by reading a content system ahead of time, and not be surprised and potentially disappointed.
“If you’d like to issue a code that actually tells me what sort of content to expect — sexual imagery, nudity, graphic violence, drug use — then I would consider that something valuable.”
They actually do have something like this. Every rating has a line or two about what is in the movie under the giant R or PG13 or whatever. You’ll see words like sexuality, nudity, violence, etc etc.
Right but all it says about Evil Dead is rated R for “strong bloody violence and gore.” Compare that to Die Hard’s R rating for “violence and gore.” Is “strong bloody” really enough of a qualifier to distinguish those two movies? Or how about Conan the Barbarian (the original), which was rated R for “strong brutal violence.” It’s been a while since I’ve seen that movie but is the “strong” violence in Conan equivalent to the “strong” violence of Evil Dead? Or the Conan the Barbarian remake could qualify as well, as it’s rated R for “strong bloody violence.” I haven’t seen that movie but is its violence equivalent to Evil Dead’s?
I think “strong bloody violence and gore” tells you enough that it’s not for little kids. As does “violence and gore”. The levels of violence might be different between those two films, but I wouldn’t take small children to either Evil Dead or Conan the Barbarian. Because it’s EVIL DEAD and CONAN THE BARBARIAN. Not to be an asshole about it, but you should be able to figure THAT one out already…
the book Of the dead said it would rain blood when the evil one Rose from the ground. that’s why he made it rain blood in the en. it wasn’t just random gore. did you watch the movie at all or what?
To reply to Drew… Pssst… neither is the Necronomicon, nor possessions, nor tree rapings, so I think your point here is moot in context of the whole movie. As with all the other movies in the Evil Dead oeuvre, the randomness (who is possessed, who is not, what powers the evil actually have, etc.) are all arbitrary, and many times internally inconsistent. I think if there’s one series that says, “hey wouldn’t it be cool if…”, it’s this one.
And actually to wholly disagree with your thesis, not only do I think the tree rape in the first is much more graphic (I mean, come on, the branch/vine was hard and straight and we followed it sticking into her very forcefully, which to me is much more violent than the slither up of the tree parts), but I think that demon on people violence is much more forgivable that people on people violence, which is why I think that the Saw films (or the Kill Bill films for that matter) on the whole are much more gruesome. Additionally, as many times as we’ve seen a gun sticking into someone’s hear, I certainly don’t think that a formerly possessed girl sticking a chainsaw into a possessed persons head is the most phallic of images. There’s almost zero subtext in context of the movie making that assessment based on the characterizations, and out of context, it is simple a bloody kill shot, that tried to be iconic.
Piggybacking off of Geoff’s comment, the line she delivers right before jamming in the chainsaw is “Feast on this mother***er!” The only imagery I was seeing onscreen was her feeding a chainsaw to a demon. I never thought of the scene having any sexual connotation whatsoever until Drew mentioned it above.
Yeah, I didn’t see that as a “chainsaw blowjob” either. I saw Mia as getting cathartic revenge for everything that’s happened to her and her friends, including the tree rape. She wasn’t fucking the demon, she was going, “FUCK YOU!” And I absolutely loved that.
Technically the MPAA does tell you why it rates what it rates the way it rates it. Still inconsistent though: [www.filmratings.com]
“You want the ratings system to work? How about a heads up that matters?”
Thats the problem though, there are SOME R Rated films that you can watch with your kids, but that doesn’t mean all parents are fine with it. R means anything a little above PG 13 and up (Well until NC 17 of course). So the range of whats R is going to be huge, it always has been. Don’t complain that you are confused as to what to allow your kids to watch R wise, it should be assumed that if its R, don’t take that risk at all, especially if you aren’t comfortable.
Also, theres a huge difference between saying my kids can see When Harry Met Sally or my kids can watch Evil Dead. Most people can tell the difference in content right off the bat, if not, it explains why it has its rating, and if you still can’t tell, well, by this point its your own fault.
IAWTC completely. While the semantics of knowing what you’re getting into with a movie with additional rating content labels is not one I can criticize on principle… A parent should be able to tell simply by the content of the movie alone whether it’s appropriate for kids. If the question is “Do I wait to watch an ED movie until the kids are in bed?” the answer, whether the film is rated R or NC-17, is A RESOUNDING YES
Agreed. The title “EVIL DEAD” is your heads up.
I think Evil Dead pulled off that rating because while it’s the bloodiest thing ever, there is very little gore. I was expecting a lot more over the top violence–insides becoming outsides, organs flying about willy-nilly–but there was very little of that. Just all the fake blood in Hollywood. I think that’s how they managed to skirt it.
But yeah, the ratings system is broken. The rules are either too specific or too vague.
They do give an explanation. It is located under the rating in a little box and it will say something like; nudity, drug content, graphic images, etc. So if people would open their eyes maybe they would notice these things. Or here is an idea! Watch the damn previews of that movie or if it is a remake, as in this situation, then watch the original and stop bitching about whether your kids are going to see it. If they want to and you aren’ t sure then grow some balls and tell them no for once.
After seeing Evil Dead yesterday, the conversation was had asking “What is the difference between the chainsaw blowjob scene at the end of Evild Dead and the last 10 minutes of Killer Joe?” The imagery is remarkable similar, but the ratings result couldn’t be more different. Is it because Killer Joe’s final scene is a horrific act of humiliation as well as sexual violence? Perhaps, but Evil Dead is filled to the brim with scenes of violent humiliation bordering on gleeful abuse, not to mention a scene as exploitatively sexual as Killer Joe’s last reel. Is it because Evil Dead is a woman performing it to a woman instead a a man to a woman? That would affirm some of the weird sexual politics of the MPAA. But it really doesn’t get to the heart of the matter.
What we concluded is that the major difference between the two is that Evil Dead is a major release from a studio that is intended to be a horror blockbuster, and therefore must be seen on the maximum amount of screens, and Killer Joe was an independent film. It comes down to money and posturing. That’s a major problem with ratings system as is. At this point the ratings signify nothing in regards to content (as you stated above, Drew), but rather are used a leveraging -and oft-times marketing- by a studio for the release of the film. They’ve become a marketing ploy instead of a content barometer for parents.
You are putting way too much thought into this. Evil Dead had an NC-17 rating and with cuts earned an R-rating. The same would have happened with Killer Joe, but the director refused to make cuts. Eventually an R-rated version was released, by the way. There is no hidden sexual agenda! Killer Joe is a grim and realistic film, hence the NC-17 rating. Evil Dead is so ridiculous and gleefully over the top that its visceral impact can hardly be taken seriously! Plus, the director confirmed that the MPAA looked at Evil Dead as a supernatural film, where none of these things could possibly take place, while everything in Killer Joe could happen and probably has. Does this make it ok that Evil Dead got away an R-rating? Probably not. But don’t make silly assumptions about hidden agendas against homosexual imagery.
I’m confused. The MPAA ratings I see have the exact kind of explanations you’re asking for. (In fact, the trailer for “Trance” famously misspelled theirs, warning viewers about “grizzly” images) And are you really saying you need a more effective “heads up” from CARA in order to for you to distinguish between “When Harry Met Sally” and “Evil Dead” as a parent? Really?
These MPAA gripes are as old as the hills. From a filmmaker’s perspective, I get why it continues to be a frustration that big studios are given more latitude than indies without the resources to better “negotiate.” But from the parental POV, I think the beef is now well beyond pointless. There are more than enough resources available to you (and even to less movie-savvy parents) to figure out whether or not your children should be in the room (or the theater) with you.
“The film that Wan delivered to the studio is positively squeaky clean.” on the flip side of the argument, thanks for spoiling The Conjuring. I would have rather not known that before seeing it. I agree with some of the other commenters on here, there’s plenty of information about a film via trailers and reviews in conjunction with the rating to give you a sense of the content. Would anyone honestly think there might be chainsaws, dismemberments and gallons of blood in When Harry Met Sally just because it shares the same rating as Evil Dead?
If you consider that a spoiler then you should probably just stop coming on to movie websites in general.
“If you consider that a spoiler then you should probably just stop coming on to movie websites in general.”
I agree with Weed. You could get the same amount of information from a movie’s rating in some cases (especially if you see the part below the R that says simply “Rated R for intensity”). Does Tomhohio consider ratings a spoiler?
I should have clarified more, what I meant was that it kind of deflates the scariness of a horror movie if you go into it knowing that nothing really bad ultimately happens. I’d rather find that out afterwards, and enjoy the build up of the tension in the film itself, which it seems like The Conjuring was trying to do. This was the same guy that made “Saw”, after all… so the movie could have potentially been pretty violent.
I don’t think Drew was implying that “squeaky clean” means nothing bad ultimately happens. The article is dealing with the use of gore and violence in horror films. I think Drew was simply implying that The Conjuring has very little graphic violence yet received the same rating as Evil Dead simply for being “too scary.” He was illustrating that the same rating was applied to two very different styles of horror and that can be confusing for parents looking to control what their children see.
A film can absolutely be thrilling and suspenseful without gore. People flip out for the Paranormal Activity films and none of those feature a single scene of graphic violence. I don’t think knowing The Conjuring lacks excessive gore should diminish anyone’s viewing experience.
Have you seen Insidious? Same director. It’s going to be the same kind of bloodless but scary haunted-house movie. That doesn’t necessarily mean that nothing BAD will happen. That’s just the kind of movie that it is. It’s a ghost story. If you thought Insidious was scary (as I did) then you will probably find this scary as well.
In many Theatres you have to be 17-20 just to buy one ticket. You have to be 21 to buy two tickets. So the idea is that if kids aren’t old enough to purchase their own ticket or multiple tickets they will be force to have a parent come with them. So really the parents who buy the tickets for them and sit in the Theatres with the 7 and 8 year olds are the problem. Studios do not want a NC-17 rating because it is so hard to market and does have that “porn” or X association with them. The system is already in place. It’s the parents that don’t follow it correctly or think their children can handle it.
What dumbass parent would take their kid to see Evil Dead in the first place? A.) You obviously did no research. There are boards were they rate based on what straight laced, soccer mom b*tches rate it, and go into the graphic detail you want. B) You obviously didn’t watch the original or you would have known what was coming. C) (Going along with A&B, if you’re not going to do your damn research before taking your kids to an R-rated movie, then don’t b*tch at ratings councils and the system because you’re a bad, oblivious parent when it comes to looking up the BASIS on what movie you’re about to go see. Also, if you’re one of those parents who wouldn’t let them go see a movie because you DID know in advance (which obviously you don’t), just so ya know your kid will find another way to see it. Friends house, renting from Redbox, downloading. Thanks.
Drew — (not sure why this system won’t allow me to reply to your own comment) —
I thought your article had some reasonable points. As I commented above I can’t disagree with your proposal completely. A better description of movie ratings is just as useful for adult viewers to decide what to watch for themselves. But I think your editorial convolutes itself when your mention of children ‘in the background’ confuses the issues. It’s a rather sensitive thing to bring up in the context about an Evil Dead movie. This isn’t a matter of all your readers missing the point, it’s just that your argument would have been much stronger simply by leaving this out, because it should be common sense not to watch any gory horror movies with young kids around regardless of rating. The juxtaposition of “The King’s Speech” or “When Harry Met Sally” doesn’t do much to soften the contrast. The contexts just confuse one another. I can’t condone this person’s aggressive/assumptive/condescending tone, but that’s my critique on your approach.
So tired of this ratings discussion. Here’s a crazy idea: use common sense. If you can’t tell from the trailer that Evil Dead isn’t for kids, maybe there are deeper problems going on. I think the last thing we need is more regulations/parenting in any situation.
(“you” is not directed at anyone in particular, and I’m aware Drew knows that Evil Dead is not kid friendly)
Wouldn’t an expanded ratings system still fall short of the same issues presented in this article though for various reasons? Both the original Evil Dead and Evil Dead 2 had violent gore scenes done in stop motion animation. They were so silly and lo-fi that although technically “violent”, they were also borderline Mr. Bill Show. There are movies like Dead Snow, that although gory are also funny and light hearted overall, and throw a little bit of history in there too for good measure. I’m more concerned the impact these ratings have on the film making process itself. For example, it was nearly 10 years before I finally saw a complete un-cut version of Suspiria. Prior to that, all the copies I had come across at video stores in the 80’s were often one of it’s many censored variations. Even the version available on Netflix these days is censored.
I like the Australia system, I might just start hitting an Australian website for ratings to get a better gauge. For any movie I am not sure if it is appropriate for my kids, 13 and 10, I use commonsensemediadotorg. They are pretty conservative, but each movie covers what content exists for the following categories. It covers sex, violence, drugs, language.
I never go with the US ratings. They are entirely based on a weird mixture of morals and commercial appeal, and useless as a guide to whether a movie is good/bad for kids (in cases where it’s hard to tell).
I’ve often wondered if they just replaced the stigmatized “NC-17” with an upgraded “R,” and make it truly “restricted.” No one under 17 admitted into the theatre, accompanying adults or not. It’s already accepted as a letter-based rating, so there wouldn’t be the rose-by-any-other-name NC-17 that theatres and print media have such a problem with. And you could replace the current “R” with perhaps a “PG-17,” which still says kids can’t see the movie without a parent or guardian. Personally, I’ll never forget seeing “Goodfellas” in front of two parents who brought their 9-year-old daughter, who was so upset that she was BEGGING them to leave, and they wouldn’t. A more restrictive “R,” carrying the original intended spirit of the “X / NC-17,” might help.
That’s an excellent point, David, and it’s curious that I’ve never seen that brough up before, with making the R the highest rating. Of course, as someone who works at a movie theatre, it would be frustrating to try and explain the change in policy with regards to the R being truly “restrictive” (Hell, it’s already tough trying to explain why parents need to go to R-rated movies with their children, as is), as you say, but it seems like it should still be a workable solution, along with Drew’s assertation that they should bring more context to the descriptions.
I would love to see even that small change in the system. Of course you’d have to have theaters willing to enforce it, and good luck with that.
I think you’re absolutely right, Drew, but I can’t say I have any ideas for a solution. Your detailed content breakdown is as good as any, but it also doesn’t seem radically different from the relatively vague particulars outlined within the current ratings box (i.e., ‘strong horror violence,’ ‘brief nudity,’ ‘irreverent humor,’ et cetera). These can sometimes be a decent gauge of content, but other times they seem as impenetrable as legalese. The phrase ‘thematic elements,’ for instance, could be interpreted several thousand different ways and therefore tells me almost nothing about the actual substance of the film.
As a parent, I’ve learned over time that the only truly effective barometer of what is appropriate is my own consideration. My wife and I preview most everything our kids watch, even if it’s a film we’ve seen before, simply because viewing a movie in the mindset of evaluating its fitness for a seven- or eight-year-old is so radically different from watching it for pure enjoyment as to be an entirely incomparable experience. For example, earlier in the year we all watched “Groundhog Day” together. I’ve seen the movie many times, and though I spent time considering the larger implications of what they’d be seeing, anticipating the conversation about suicide it would entail, I couldn’t think of any other content-related issues I might have and deemed it suitable without reviewing it first. I would never have imagined the fairly innocuous tail-chasing that Bill Murray does early on in the film would make me so uncomfortable viewing with my children, but it absolutely did, and it almost drove my wife into a fit. This kind of thing has happened often enough for me to comfortably say that I have no intention of allowing them to see anything about which I have the slightest doubt without first evaluating it myself.
To the point: parents are wholly responsible for what they allow their kids to watch in their own homes, just as they’re responsible for what they eat, what they wear, or what they say and do. And no ratings system, regardless of its specificity, can serve as substitute for the considered judgment of a discerning adult. While it would be nice to have a classification structure that actually served more than a symbolic purpose, it still would be no more than proxy for the acute assessment of a sensitive adult for a specific pair of young eyes. Far too many parents just don’t give a shit. And an updated, relevant ratings system wouldn’t change that, either.
Wow your comment makes me feel bad for your kids. If your children watched Groundhog Day and the one thing they took from the movie is seeing Bill Murray (jokingly) committ suicide a few times, then take your kids to a psychiatrist. I know it was a hypothetical situation but that’s ridiculous. You’re one of those parents OVERLY obsessed with watching what your children watch. Guess what? :) If you don’t let them watch it, they will find another way to watch it. Downloading, sneaking in and telling you they’re seeing another movie, viewing it at a friend’s house. Why not spend the time you’re writing down problems with Shrek you explain to your kids the difference between real life and make believe. You see, movies are make believe. It means they’re not real. I don’t think children should watch overly done horror movies like Evil Dead, no. But I did have a coworker who did not want her teenage son to see “Mama”. I talked her into letting him see it. He did watch it, and absolutely loved it. Is he going out and blowing people up? No. Go ahead and don’t let them watch it. But just so ya know-thirteen or thirty they will still watch it if they really want to.
Senia, your comment makes me think you’ve missed my point. I’m not “overly obsessed” with what my kids watch; I’m simply conscious and careful in an effort to help my children navigate a world within which they’re still learning the multifold precepts and abstractions thereof. You know — doing my job as a father. The kids, as it so happens, said absolutely nothing about the repeated suicide attempts shown in the movie; I was merely commenting on my process of evaluating possible discussion points and recognizing what could have proven difficult content to grasp for a child without any kind of conceptual touchstone. I believe that showing kids whatever they want to see without also providing a context and frame of reference is not only parentally irresponsible but also emotionally wasteful. I don’t want them to be mindless consumers; I want them to think about what they see and hear, and I want them to take more away from these experiences than passing distraction. Their concept of the difference between real and make-believe is right out at the forefront of that desire and quite well-understood by both of them, but it’s also a transient awareness to some extent. My kids are six and nine years old; they still believe in Santa and the Tooth Fairy, too. Perception is about more than just the information itself; it’s also about insight and cognizance and perspective. Finding a balance between impulse and restraint is one of the most complex and difficult lessons we have to learn as human beings, and I would be doing them a great disservice if I chose to blow that off by saying, “Ah, what the hell; they’ll see it somewhere else anyway,” and just let that be the end of it. I certainly saw things that weren’t age-appropriate when I was a kid, and I know they’ll do the same; in fact, I expect it, and I look forward to the discussions we’ll have as a result. But I owe it to them to ensure that they think about the things they do before they do them, whether it’s choosing a movie or a friend or what to eat for lunch, and establishing some kind of exemplary guidelines at home is the most effective way I’ve found to do so. If I fail to give them a competent understanding of the weight of their actions, how can I expect them to have one? What kind of parent would I be?
The United Kingdom has, in my opinion, a much more sensible rating system, based purely on age. You have PG, 12, 15 and 18. You can pretty much label anything you like 18 because it’s a lower limit, rather than a maximum. The Lord of the Rings is 12; The Matrix is 15; The Evil Dead is 18.
The United Kingdom has, in my opinion, a much more sensible rating system based purely on age. You have PG, 12, 15 and 18. You can label pretty much anything you like 18 because it’s a lower limit, rather than an upper one. Star Wars is PG; The Lord of the Rings is 12; The Matrix is 15; The Evil Dead is 18.
The King’s Speech is rated R for “some language”. Evil Dead is rated R for “strong bloody violence and gore”. Whether or not it’s fair that each film got the exact samre rating, I don’t think it’s the MPAA’s fault if a parent treats them both the same.
I wonder if shows like Walking Dead, Spartacus, and to a lesser extent Game of Thrones have made gore and violence so prevalent that the ratings board doesn’t view what’s in Evil Dead as anything too extreme.
Heck even Bones as a lot of gore in it, although there’s very little violence in it.
The Walking Dead has emergency c-sections, gut-munching, faces being stabbed, curb stompings, decapitations, and on and on. I don’t think it’s that far off from what I saw in Evil Dead (2013).
My daughter is about to turn 14, and was upset when I told her she couldn’t see the new Evil Dead. I have not seen it yet, but I have read spoilery reviews and I drew the line with her. Knowing what is appropriate as a parent is difficult. Each child is different and that line moves as they grow. I usually will read the parents guide section on IMDB. She has seen Stepbrothers and Evil Dead 2 and we just watched Good Will Hunting (all R’s), and she really likes scary movies. I watched Battle Royale with her over the weekend, and I think that is about the edge of the line for right now. Drew is right that the ratings system is screwy…
I don’t mean this as a judgment on you as a parent at all, so I hope it doesn’t come off that way, but I feel like watching Battle Royale goes right over the line. If you think she’s old enough to handle that material, then I’m not sure I see a major difference between her seeing that and seeing Evil Dead.
Yeah, if you let her watch Evil Dead 2, naturally she’s going to be pissed that you won’t let her see the Evil Dead remake. Even though the remake is much more serious, that’s naturally going to come off as inconsistent. Battle Royale is pretty damn violent as well (so much so that it didn’t get a theatrical release in the US for years). I’m not saying you shouldn’t monitor what your daughter watches, but I think a little consistency is in order…
I skipped some of this to avoid the spoilers, but I agree with what I’ve seen. It’s nuts. I remember trying to figure out just how in the hell Don’t Be Afraid of the Dark and The Woman in Black could end up getting different ratings when they’re so similar, and especially when WiB features (SPOILER!) a child immolating herself onscreen. And it’s not just on the R-end of the spectrum though. It’s ridiculous what is considered PG and PG-13 these days that would easily have been G and PG back “in the day,” even after the creation of the PG-13 rating I know that when Star Wars was released they had to fight to get the film moved UP to a PG rating. Now it’s almost impossible to get a G rating unless you are making a damn Oogieloves movie. The only thing I think parents can really do these days is to check out the kinds of websites that are specifically for parents checking to find what is appropriate and what isn’t.
“Saw III” already should’ve broken the ratings system. I don’t understand how any (theatrical) release can get an NC-17 if that one got an R.
I love horror movies, and have seen all “Saw” movies since the second in the theater. I’ve seen all of the most gruesome movies (you know, “Flowers of flesh and blood”, “August Underground”, “Inside”, yada yada yada), and the level of intensity, nudity (albeit nonsexual), horror, despair, and raw violence on display in “Saw III” was definitely in the same league. I was simply in disbelief watching it that it had the same rating as, I shit you not, “Four weddings and a funeral”.
After “Saw III”, we should effectively not have an NC-17 rating – at least not for violence/horror. I guess we should still shield our impressionable youngsters from seeing two people having sex in a movie though.
You are all idiots. This film originally had an NC17 rating! They had to cut out stuff in order for it to achieve the rating it got. If you don’t like good old school horror stay the fuck home and don’t ruin something that many of us horror fans have been waiting for long time to hit theaters. I’ll be damned if some assholes get together and cause the studios to continue pumping out their PG-13 BS.
No one wants to take your gore away, fucktard. And we don’t want to see PG-13 Terminator or zombie movies either. The ratings system is ideally supposed to keep children and teens from viewing material that is too mature for them, so their brains don’t go squishy like yours.
The point isn’t that the film was originally an NC-17 movie. Clerks was originally an NC-17 movie, who cares? What matters is the finished product. The entire article is about how much they were able to keep on the screen and still maintain an R. Drew’s point is simply “If this film is rated R, the same rating as The King’s Speech, doesn’t that prove that the rating system needs to change?”
It has nothing to do with censorship and none of the people who made the movie have complained in any way about things being forced out. Drew isn’t complaining at all about the level of violence in the film. He’s a horror fan and gave a mixed-to-positive review of the actual film. The article is about how that level of violence relates to the ratings system as a whole.
When I saw the movie on Saturday afternoon, the audience was mostly teenage girls. I doubt that they have ever seen the original Evil Dead movies. I didn’t see a lot of “old school horror fans” there. It would’ve been nice if I had…
I have to say, I saw the movie over the weekend,and that one particular scene you mentioned with Mia did not strike me as “unmistakably sexual in nature”. I didn’t see a “chainsaw blowjob”, I just saw a hero (Mia) killing a demon with a chainsaw. The more gruesome scene for me was when Mia had to pull her arm out from under the car. Not as much blood, but it just looked so damn painful.
I didn’t get the “chainsaw blowjob” thing either. I don’t think most people did, actually. I mean, really, without a penis involved, it’s not a blowjob.
Violence in horror films is often fetishistic. No penis necessary for the BJ imagery.
I don’t associate getting a blowjob with a chainsaw in the face. Those are two pretty different things in my opinion.
Yah, one could read it as “chainsaw blowjob” but I just saw it as “nifty composed shot of demon getting chainsawed through the face”. Either one works, nobody is actually right. That’s the fun thing about art analysis! Nobody knows nothing! And everybody is right about everything!
One of the things I love about Film Nerd 2.0 is Drew’s thoughtfulness about shielding his kids from content they aren’t ready for yet. Even in the first article about their spring break film festival, Drew talked specifically about parents who don’t have much concern for the media their kids take in. I see a lot of movies and I am sometimes amazed at what parents will take their very, very young kids to see. The most recent example I can think of is last fall when I saw two parents bring kids younger than 5 or 6 to a screening of Seven Psychopaths, a film I liked a lot but is wholly inappropriate for kids that age. Nothing will be stopping idiots from bringing very young kids to see Evil Dead. One of the tragedies of the brokenness of the MPAA’s rating system is we can’t just slap an NC-17 on something and say, “Nope, this simply isn’t for kids. It’s for adults.”
When I went to see Django, there was a family that had brought three of their kids to the film. Three kids got to see the dogs scene, mandingo fighting scene, and the most blood you’ll see this side of Evil Dead.
I went to see “Cabin in the woods” and behind me was a mother with a teenage boy and a girl of maybe 4 or 5. If you’ve seen it, you know it’s not by any stretch of the imagination appropriate for children, and the last 20 minutes or so are just pure carnage.
The girl was literally crying hysterically throughout the last part of the movie.
As they walked out, the mother yelled at the boy for having been the one to want to see the movie. Apparently, the option of leaving the theater did not occur to her, instead sitting there with that poor girl who was scared out of her mind. I felt really bad for her.
Honestly, and I’m not trying to make any political statement here, Americans just don’t give a shit about violence in films. We really don’t.
This made it through with an R-rating and Blue Valentine got slapped with NC-17 because Ryan Gosling goes down on Michelle Williams. Shame gets an NC-17 rating for basically showing a guy’s penis a lot. This society is afraid of sex and fine with violence (at least openly). The MPAA is a screwed system and it does certainly need some fixing.
I’d say the difference is that the violence is pretend, but the sex (partially) isn’t. Violence only bothers people in movies when there’s pain. It’s all in the performance. You can have all the blood and gore in the world, but if it’s handled nonchalantly it doesn’t bother anyone. On the other hand, you can show absolutely nothing, but if you have a character realistically crying and and screaming and begging for their life, that’s going to be upsetting to most people.
South Africa rates films properly, the way you suggested it. We have A (All ages, very rare), PG, 10-12, 10 M, 13, PG 13, 16 and 18. We also indicate why with the following letters: V = violence, L = Strong language, S = Sex, N = Nudity, D = Drug use and M = Mature. Harry Potter gets 10M ratings in South Africa for the most part.
As an adult with no children, I tend to more or less ignore film ratings. It is not something that concerns me. However, I completely agree that the system is not just broken, but next to useless. In Canada we have adopted our own which makes a bit more sense (a lot of R rated films get a 14A here, like ‘The Matrix’), but still lacks a detailed breakdown of what sort of material is in the film.
The changing mores and what triggers particular ratings makes for weird comparisons. Midnight Cowboy was X-rated, now it’d be an R. 16 Candles was PG-rated (pre-creation of PG-13 IIRC) despite having several seconds of naked breasts and showering hottie; that’d probably be at least PG-13 if not R now. Touching The Void and The King’s Speech earned Rs for having more than one F-bomb but the entire torture porn horror genre is rated the same. Dafuq?
The whole point of the ratings system is allegedly to provide guidance to parents but the system can’t work when THE PARENTS REFUSE TO BE PARENTS! I’ve heard children crying during intense R-rated movies (like Bad Boys II) because their sh*tty parents brought them to the show because hiring a sitter would cost more than movie tickets. Hey, folks, here’s a radical idea: WAIT FOUR MONTHS AND RENT THE GAWDDAMN VIDEO AND WATCH IT AFTER THE KIDS ARE TUCKED IN!!
Roger Ebert advocated for an A-rating for “Adult, non-pornographic” movies, but if the studios/MPAA/Cthulu actually tried to implement such a rating, some crappy parent would probably sue everybody on the basis that they were being prevented from exposing their children to whatever THEY decide is appropriate.
And that’s what it comes down to, doesn’t it? What do YOU think YOUR kids can handle? Drew knows what Allen and Toshi can cope with and what he feels comfortable showing them, but would he want some anonymous board deciding for him what his kids can be exposed to or would he presume to judge for others’ kids? Mileage varies; people are different; a 13-year-old could watch the original Friday the 13th and laugh while a sensitive 16-year-old has nightmares. Again, should we be relying on ratings boards or (gawd forbid) the government to decide in the name of the children?
As for the general “too scary” note from CARA – I was under the impression that the ratings board couldn’t specifically say, “You need to cut down on that shot in order to attain a lower rating,” because that’s explicit censorship, so they have to hint around to guide the filmmaker. Haven’t there been plenty of tales of directors like Scorsese submitting cuts with waaaaaay over-the-top violence that they don’t really care if it makes the final cut to set the bar high so that when they “sacrifice” those bits to lower the overall level of violence, the stuff they really wanted looks tame in comparison and they get their rating?
What I don’t understand is why movies don’t use the letter-coding of television advisories. Right up front on Game of Thrones you know that there is likely to be SSC and GV, why can’t Evil Dead have an R-GV/L/N or whatever rating? You can’t compare a King’s Speech R with an Evil Dead R but you can compare a R-L with a R-GV. Doing it this way also removes the judgements that cause comments like the one above that always gets trotted out in these discussions about how uptight and stupid Americans are in their fear of nudity while reveling in violence. (Yes, you’re so enlightened and superior.)
Returning to my imaginary good parents, a ratings system that simply and objectively tallied up what’s in the movie would be useful: “Movie X contains some profanity including several F-bombs; non-sexual nudity (i.e. you see topless sunbathers, not people having sex); and bloody horror violence involving people and monsters.” It will require a bigger box in the ads but boo-hoo. Explaining Killer Joe has explicit brutal violence and scenes of extreme sexual degradation doesn’t prevent William Friedkin from wallowing in his pornographic instincts; it just forewarns viewers what’s in store.
The R-rating isn’t broken – the way it’s explained is insufficient.
I just saw it a couple of days ago, and I didn’t have the same impression at all.
The chainsaw scene didn’t strike me as sexual while I was watching it, and the gore seemed to be “Walking Dead” on steroids.
Zombie movies such as the original Dawn of the Dead (which I adore), with belly ripping, and entrail eating seem to me a higher level of intense gore than this movie.
I didn’t really think this was any worse than the original Evil Dead. if anything, some parts were milder. Even the rape scene didn’t feel that specifically rape-y to me, simply because it wasn’t sexual. The face-hugger scene from Alien is just as much a rape scene in my opinion.
My favorite system is kids-in-mind.com. A 10-point scale in three dimensions (sex/violence/language). There’s no big cliff for an “R” rating, just incremental steps. You get a good sense of what each of 5/6/7 mean (or whatever), and then you can draw your lines where you’re comfortable.
Never looked at it, thanks for the tip. I use Common Sense Media (I think it’s called), which is similar. Guessing both are far more useful to viewers than the official movie ratings are.
Why do you think it is that Hollywood, be it the Actors, Directors, or studio’s etc, don’t just come out and say that this system is damaged, obsolete and entirely useless and DEMAND that changes be made? Who has the power in this situation? I don’t get it!
It’s probably mostly that people don’t care. People who do their research before going to see a movie know what to expect without seeing a rating, and the ones who don’t probably deserve what they get if something bothers them. I mean, these days it’s so easy to look things up, who goes to a movie without even checking a couple of reviews first?
As a parent of both teens and “under 10s”, I never trust a rating to help me make up my mind about showing it to my children. I rely on websites such as Kids In Mind and Common Sense Media. Kids In Mind in particular gives a 1 to 10 rating breakdown in the three categories of sex/nudity, violence/gore, and profanity, along with a non-spoiler brief description of the incidences in the film they used to decide the rating. Incidentally, Kids In Mind gave “Evil Dead” a 5.10.8 rating.
Bravo, bravo, bravo.
Beyond worrying about whether my kids can see a movie, how about a system that lets ME know if I really want to see it.
I’ve often said that it’s not right that Saw has the same rating as Slumdog Millionaire. Those two movies are different in content, message and tone, yet they are cataloged by the MPAA as the same. We need another “PG-13” moment where people realize there needs to be a mid-way point between one rating and another.
Damn, I did not know “When Harry Met Sally” was rated R. “The King’s Speech” either.
As the parent of an 11 year-old who is pretty sensitive when it comes to ‘scary’ movies (he’s the opposite of me, unfortunately), I do consider what a film is rated before I even think of letting him see a movie. When he was younger, ANYTHING that was PG-13 was a “I have to see that first before he does, to see if it’s appropriate for his sensibilities.” I did this for Spider-Man 3, Dark Knight, Scott Pilgrim, and many other films. I kind of disregard the ratings because they are inconsistent, and frankly I’m the only one (other than my wife) who knows what may or may not be appropriate for our child’s sensibilities. In this day and age, a rating is mostly meaningless since I can get a pretty accurate description online of why a movie is rated R or PG-13, I can typically watch a slue of trailers as well as clips of a movie online to see if it’s appropriate, I can read reviews from literally hundreds of sights if I want to gauge the tone of a film, and finally I can see the movie myself and determine if it’s OK for our kid.
As you’re well aware, movies are rated R for a myriad of different reasons, but regardless of that only YOU know what’s OK for your kids to see. My parents took me to see NIGHTMARE ON ELM STREET & BEVERLY HILLS COP in first run theaters when I was 8, ALIENS when I was 9, etc. because I wasn’t phased by people saying ‘fuck’ constantly, or getting violently killed by a mass-murderer or xenomorph. None of that bothered me, and they never cared what a film was rated.
On the flip side, POLTERGEIST, a film rated PG, freaked me out on video far more than any R-rated horror movie in theaters. My parents didn’t take me to see that in theaters, and it likely would’ve screwed me up at that time!
But my point is, ratings are pretty meaningless as it is now-a-days, and with all of the resources we have (i.e. the internet) we should know by now if EVIL DEAD is a hard-R or “soft” R film appropriate for our own children.
This was totally not the article I thought it would be. I thought this would be chronicling how EVIL DEAD is ‘getting away’ with an R rating, how the MPAA is apparently on the far side of the pendulum currently when it comes to content (which I think is still a residual of THE PASSION of the CHRIST + the bloody shenanigans of Walking Dead on TV).
I honestly can’t fathom while someone who is not a complete naive ignoramus regarding the internet would be surprised or wonder “is this movie suitable for my children,” especially a film that we’ve known for almost a full year was going to push the boundaries as far as gore. The footage from conventions a year or so ago, with the “slice the tongue” footage among others, was a pretty clear indication that this film would be have lots of gore and be pretty intense. You can go to the MPAA website, follow a link, and see why any film received it’s rating. EVIL DEAD received an R for “strong bloody violence and gore, some sexual content and language.”
The qualifiers “strong bloody violence and gore” are a pretty good indication that if kids are sensitive to that kind of thing maybe they shouldn’t watch the screener with you.
But he wasn’t talking about whether or not he would take his kids to see this movie. It’s about the broad ramifications of the rating system. Now that a movie this violent/gory got an R, how is CARA/MPAA going to have ground to stand on when it’s cited in an appeal.
Appropriateness for kids is a framing device, not the point.
The UK has a system similar to what you suggest we have U,PG, 12A, 15 and 18 there is then a little breakdown for example Avatar rated 12 contains moderate violence, language, and intense battle scenes, compared to the adjustment bureau also rated 12 contains infrequent strong language and a discreet sex scene. Two very different films with the same rating but information so parents can make an informed decision.
Canadian rating system rocks! Basically almost every other R-rated picture gets a “14A” (Your Die Hards, 21 & Over, Matrix, American Pie, lots lots more). Except when it gets rather explicit, then they get R, like Evil Dead is.
Heck, “The King’s Speech” got a PG rating in Ontario. Your poor ratings folk are wacky.
Why do you want the ratings board to spell everything about a rating to you? Simply put, if it’s rated R, see the film first and decide if it’ okay for your child. No two kids are alike, so thr MPAA couldn’t possibly say what’s appropriate for all kids. They’re giving you a guideline that you take and do what you already did. When your kids are ready for Matrix doesn’t mean they’re ready for Friday the 13th. But your kids may be ready at 12, and mine won’t be ready until 15. You still have to be a parent, regardless of what the MPAA says.
The irony to this whole article is that the system the author wants already exists. Look at the entire rectangle for the rating and not just the letter. The R rating code is on the far left. In the very center is the explanation why it got that rating. I’ve seen stuff there like, brief nudity, intense sexual scene, vulgar language, etc. I can’t be the only one that has noticed this. Same rating system applies to previews before the movie too.
I think that your very own piece serves to make my point: the current ratings system is not at all about “information” but about censorship, and it should not be fixed, but abolished altogether.
I live in Toronto, so I don’t have to deal with the ratings nonsense like you do in America. Having said that, just watched Evil Dead last night and…. wow! Definitely extreme, although as someone who saw the original when I was younger (I’m 33 now), and was freaked the f out, I was expecting it. I’m a big fan of horror… I prefer to be scared of things I know not to be real… I dug it, but I can see how many others would be turned off. In regards to the chainsaw death at the end, I didn’t see anything sexual about it at all, AND I’m something of a pervert, too lol. Everyone is entitled to their own interpretation, though.