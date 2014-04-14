Did “Game of Thrones” raise the bar with last night”s shocker?

Why “The Lion and the Rose” was one of the most satisfying hours of TV ever made. PLUS: The 50 greatest reactions to last night”s shocker, read an “in memoriam” tribute, George R.R. Martin answers the question of who did it, listen to Sigur Ros” “GoT” cover, and Reek speaks.

Logo pulls “RuPaul”s Drag Race” episode after outcry over “she-male”

The transphobic slur was used in a “You”ve got she-mail” challenge, and in intros.

Elisabeth Moss sees the future of “Mad Men”s” Peggy Olson when she watches “The Good Wife”

“Diane Lockhart is a character on the show,” she says of Christine Baranski”s character. “I was actually watching her last night, going, 'That's who Peggy would be.' This strong woman who's sort of at the top of her game. I think that's who she would be, but in advertising instead of law.” PLUS: Jessica Paré was nervous driving a stick shift, was that another allusion to the Manson murders?, and what was up with that weird Bourbon ad?

Watch Jimmy Kimmel”s visit to Rob Ford”s YouTube web show

On the Google Hangout chat, Kimmel wore the same outfit the Toronto mayor wore during his visit to “Jimmy Kimmel Live.”

Netflix's “Hemlock Grove” returns July 11

Watch the Season 2 teaser for the Eli Roth supernatural thriller.

Talk shows are using Emma Stone”s Spice Girls obsession to try and create viral moments

On her latest press tour, Stone has been asked repeatedly about her Spice Girl obsession. It happened on Jimmy Kimmel two weeks ago, when Stone proved to be a Spice Girl superfan by recreating their autographs. On Graham Norton last week, she was tricked into thinking the Spice Girls were actually there.

USA renews “Chrisley Knows Best”

The “Patriarch of Perfection” reality show will be back for a 2nd season.

Edie Falco talks about the “Nurse Jackie” season premiere

The Showtime series returned after last season”s relapse. PLUS: Laura Benanti will recur this season.