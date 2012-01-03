Dierks Bentley reveals details about going ‘Home’ on new album

01.03.12 7 years ago

After flirting with bluegrass on his last album, the Grammy-nominated “Up On the Ridge,”  Dierks Bentley returns to his country roots with “Home,” out Feb. 7.

We”ve already gotten glimpses of the wide range he covers on the set from the party anthem, “Am I The Only One” to the current sentimental single, “Home.”  Bentley has also road tested a number of the songs. We heard the funny, sweet “Diamonds Make Babies” last February and could tell it was a winner (the song, as the title implies, talks about going from engagement to marriage to fatherhood). “Thinking Of You” also addresses Bentley”s role as daddy to two girls.

“I definitely stepped away and explored some things that were more on the fringe of country music for a little while,” said Bentley in a press release. “So, this record feels fresh. It doesn”t feel like a continuation of any other project or series of recordings.  I love being able to try different things musically, and I’m so thankful my fans have followed me to those places.  But, I feel like my real “Home” is in the center of country music.”

Joining Bentley on the set are Little Big Town”s Karen Fairchild on “When Yo Gonna Come Around,” as well as New Grass Revival”s Sam Bush and Tim O”Brien on “Heart of a Lonely Girl.”

Bentley will preview the album at a Feb. 2 show at Nashville”s historic Ryman Auditorium before kicking off the second leg of the Country & Cold Cans tour on Feb. 15.

Check out more about “Home” and other 2012 anticipated albums in our photo gallery.

HOME Track List:
 
1. Am I The Only One
 2. Gonna Die Young
 3. Tip It On Back
 4. Home
 5. Diamonds Make Babies
 6. In My Head
 7. Breathe You In
 8. The Woods
 9. When You Gonna Come Around (Featuring Karen Fairchild)
 10. 5-1-5-0
 11. Heart Of A Lonely Girl
 12. Thinking Of You

 

