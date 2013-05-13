Dierks Bentley looks inward for his next album, ‘Riser’

“Riser,” Dierks Bentley”s seventh album, out this fall, will focus on a number of personal topics, including his father”s death last spring.

“Riser” takes its title from a song called “I”m A Riser,” about recommitment. “Life in general has a way of knocking you down,” Bentley said in a statement. “It”s different reasons for different folks – could be personal reasons, could be family reasons, your job, drugs, alcohol. That song really applies to anybody that”s lived. There have always been those moments when we have to get back up and get on our feet. They are defining moments…breakthrough moments.”

The album, produced by “Tip It On Back” co-writer Ross Copperman, was recorded in a variety of locales, including Bentley”s tour bus and Copperman”s house. “It was important to get out of the studio and sing in different places, and to do it with other people in the room,” Bentley said. “That way, you have an audience and you get a sense of what”s working, what”s not working, when it”s feeling good, not feeling good. It brings a little more emotion and energy out of your voice.”

Bentley”s last album, “Home,” debuted at No. 1 on the country chart. He is on tour with Miranda Lambert through October. He is opening a bar, Dierks Bentley”s Whiskey Row, in his native Arizona on July 4.

